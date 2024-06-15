Kevin Owens drops a major Chris Jericho reference before WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

Kevin Owens took a hilarious shot at his former tag team partner and current AEW star during Countdown to Clash at the Castle 2024. The star in question is current FTW Champion Chris Jericho.

It's no secret that Owens and Jericho made for one of the funniest pairings in WWE history when they joined forces in 2016-2017. This was also the time when Le Champion went around with his "List of Jericho," which led to countless memorable moments that are still etched in fans' memories. However, the duo eventually parted ways after Kevin Owens betrayed Chris Jericho.

Though they are in different companies now, this didn't stop Owens from taking a hilarious shot at the former AEW Champion at Countdown to Clash at the Castle. Kevin Owens mentioned how he was once friends with a "Canadian" during his run with the Universal Title and that went around saying they both were champions.

Chris Jericho wants Kevin Owens to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

A couple of months back in an interview, the Le Champion revealed that if he were to ever find a place in the WWE Hall of Fame, he would like to have Kevin Owens induct him.

Chris Jericho explained how he had the time of his life working with KO and that he greatly admired his work.

"We had this really great chemistry, and I loved working with him [Kevin Owens], as a partner, as opponents too, but we had such great chemistry, and I learned a lot from him to so, and just a legit super, super nice guy. A great sense of humor and I really enjoyed his company, so I think as of right now that would be great guy to do that if I decide to show up."

It remains to be seen if Jericho ever comes back to WWE as he continues to flourish in AEW, where's one of the most prominently-featured names on TV.