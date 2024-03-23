Former WWE champion would like Kevin Owens to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

A former WWE champion recently stated he would like to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Kevin Owens.

Chris Jericho currently works in All Elite Wrestling, but he spent a better part of his wrestling career in the sports entertainment juggernaut. The Ocho had many championship runs in WWE, and many believe he is a sure-shot Hall of Famer.

While speaking on a recent edition of his Talk is Jericho podcast, Jericho commented on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He stated that he doesn't care much about getting inducted.

"What is Hall of Fame to begin with? Honestly, who gives a sh*t? It really doesn't mean anything to me. I am huge into rock 'n' roll, the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame is stupid, wrestling Hall of Fames are stupid, it's just like whatever."

Jericho added that if he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame, he would like his former ally, Kevin Owens, to do the honors.

"We had this really great chemistry, and I loved working with him [Kevin Owens], as a partner, as opponents too, but we had such great chemistry, and I learned a lot from him to so, and just a legit super, super nice guy. A great sense of humor and I really enjoyed his company, so I think as of right now that would be great guy to do that if I decide to show up." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens recently called the United States Champion Logan Paul annoying

Kevin Owens and Logan Paul have been in a rivalry for a few months now. The two stars went one-on-one at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event earlier this year for the United States Championship, which The Maverick retained via disqualification.

That said, around a month ago, The Prizefighter addressed his feud with Logan Paul and stated he wanted it to get over soon. He called his rival "annoying" and "unbearable."

Owens and Paul will step inside the squared circle again at WrestleMania XL. Randy Orton will also participate in the match, as all three men are booked in a triple-threat match for the US Title.

Poll : Do you think Logan Paul will retain his US title at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion