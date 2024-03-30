Kevin Owens featured during AEW star's vignette ahead of title match

Kevin Owens was recently featured during the vignette ahead of a title match between two AEW stars. The match being discussed is Eddie Kingston vs. Mark Briscoe.

The former Universal Champion is also a former ROH star and worked for the promotion for seven years between 2007 and 2014, becoming a world champion. Later in 2014, he joined WWE as a part of NXT.

Eddie Kingston will defend his ROH World Championship against Mark Briscoe at the 2024 Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. Ring of Honor recently posted a vignette on X/Twitter featuring the two contestants. In the promo, Mark talked about how he was the top tag team and has to go solo now.

In the clip, Kevin Owens, who was known as Kevin Steen in ROH, can be seen being hit with a piledriver by Briscoe.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens talks about the missed opportunity of facing The Undertaker

In Kevin's first WrestleMania bout, he wrestled Sami Zayn and five other stars in a stellar Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Title. However, there was a slight possibility of him facing The Phenom at WrestleMania.

Speaking to WrestleSphere, the former United States Champion discussed plans to face The Deadman. However, plans were scrapped after Shane McMahon returned to WWE.

“I think things just shifted and that was the year that Shane McMahon returned, so obviously at the time, my standing in the company compared to Shane McMahon coming back after all those years, the thought was probably ‘Shane McMahon versus The Undertaker is a huge match. I know it was on the table and it was heavily discussed and it would have been amazing. My first WrestleMania, to be in there with The Undertaker, would have been sweet. It didn’t happen," said Owens.

Kevin Owens will take on Logan Paul and Randy Orton in an attempt to win the United States Championship match at WrestleMania XL.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you think Kevin Owens will win the United States Championship at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion