Kevin Owens reached out to a top AEW star for a huge favor after two WWE firings

Kevin Owens, a former WWE Universal Champion, made contact with a prominent star in AEW following the termination of his friends at WWE.

Chris Jericho was introduced to 2point0, the tag team composed of "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, by none other than Kevin Owens.

In March 2022, Parker and Menard became part of the Jericho Appreciation Society on AEW Dynamite. This was a significant development for the duo, as they were let go by WWE in June 2021.

During an episode of the Swerve City Podcast hosted by fellow AEW wrestler Swerve Strickland, 2point0's "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker disclosed the details of how they connected with Chris Jericho.

Parker said that Kevin Owens reached out to Jericho on their behalf, asking if he could have them as guests on his podcast:

"We met him when we were doing extra work in WWE at times, but that's about it, But, after we got released from WWE, Kevin Owens reached out to him and just said, 'Hey, can you have my buddies on the podcast. They're good dudes, they just need something," said Parker. (h/t Wrestling. inc)

Angelo Parker's near collapse in iconic AEW match

During one of the most intense Dynamite matches ever recorded, the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club clashed in a spectacle known as the Blood and Guts match.

Angelo Parker mentioned that he came close to passing away during the match. On a recent episode of the Swerve City Podcast, Parker recounted his thoughts on how he almost did not survive the experience.

“So that one was — Anarchy [in the Arena] was nuts, and Blood & Guts was was crazy but like, man. I thought I was very close to passing away in that match. I bled so much… I had stopped bleeding at that point [when he was hanging upside down], finally. And then I started doing that hanging upside down thing, and I’m just looking down and I’m just seeing it pouring out,” Angelo Parker said.

The Blood and Guts match between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club was a significant moment in professional wrestling history. Parker's admission on the podcast serves as a reminder of the dangers that these athletes face and the sacrifices they make for their sport.

