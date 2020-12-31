Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, Aleister Black, and more WWE Superstars react to AEW Dynamite's Brodie Lee tribute

Today was truly special. AEW put together one of the greatest, if not the greatest, tribute shows of all time with a Dynamite to honor Brodie Lee. If you haven't watched it already, we highly recommend that you go and do it immediately as AEW knocked it out of the park.

The episode, titled 'Brodie Lee Celebration of Life,' featured a card put together by Brodie Lee's son, Brodie Lee Jr., aka -1. The episode was all about Brodie Lee and his unmatched impact on the lives of so many wrestlers. It was overwhelmingly emotional, and it would have brought tears to the eyes of every person who followed Brodie Lee's career.

The latest AEW Dynamite episode brought the wrestling community together, and the reactions to the show have been rightfully positive.

Irrespective of the promotional barriers, wrestlers from different companies reserved two hours of their time watching Dynamite, and several personalities took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Several known names from WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling reacted to the episode, and we've compiled them all together:

Twitter reacts to AEW Dynamite's Brodie Lee Tribute episode:

That was wonderful. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 31, 2020

That was a fantastic way to say goodbye. — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 31, 2020

Beautifully done. 💜 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 31, 2020

What a perfect tribute show to a beautiful man. I’m just so glad I got to be friends with someone so many loved. #BrodieLee — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 31, 2020

Advertisement

😭😭😭😭😭 ... 🤟🏽 — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) December 31, 2020

Hug your kids a little tighter tonight. Normalize telling your people you love them. I’ll miss you, my friend. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/DGqEvRsXXv — 🎉🍾 Ayers Lang Syne 🍾🎉 (@JasonAyersWWE) December 31, 2020

Advertisement

Thank you @ThisBrodieLee will always love you and your family forever. — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) December 31, 2020

I love you @ThisBrodieLee forever in our hearts!!! pic.twitter.com/HmmruHzvpn — Mikaze a.k.a Mr. Castle (@IamMikaze) December 31, 2020

Advertisement

That was beautifully done @AEW.



Rest In Peace @ThisBrodieLee



Gone but never forgotten. — 𝙂𝙊𝙇𝘿𝙀𝙉𝘽𝙊𝙔 (@GoldenboyFTW) December 31, 2020

We love you Brodie. Thank you for everything — Alex Reynolds (@YTAlexReynolds) December 31, 2020

Emotional night. It’d be nice if we could all continue the positivity and love moving forward. We shouldn’t need a loss to remind us of what we have together. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 31, 2020

Advertisement

The comradery in the back during #AEWDynamite since the start has always been strong. Tonight it has intensified so much. Lots of hugs, tears and smiles today — Brandon Cutler (@BranCutler) December 31, 2020

AEW members always say we are family, so this is so hard to face our loss.

But tonight’s #AEWDynamite show helped it so much.

Thank you from my heart & good bye.#AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/HpbIIWLPcV — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) December 31, 2020

Anyone that watched that show tonight, thank you so much. I’d hug everyone of you right now if I could. I miss you Big Rig. @AEW #RIPBrodieLee — Bunkhouse Butch (@andycomplains) December 31, 2020

Advertisement

After -1, and Kingston, I thought I was good.



The bandana hit me. Hard. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/GXq8YaXoqm — Sam Roberts (@notsam) December 31, 2020

I could barely get thru that open 💔 my heart hurts for Brodie’s fam — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) December 31, 2020

See you down the road my friend. — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) December 31, 2020

Advertisement

I’m glad I tuned in. Great job boys. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) December 31, 2020

Seeing the love and real care tonight during #AEWDynamite makes me have more respect for @TonyKhan and the whole team! #RIPBrodieLee @AEW — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) December 31, 2020

Advertisement

I’ve cried twice already. This is Brodie’s final rib on the boys getting us all emotional like this. He was the best. #AEWDynamite — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) December 31, 2020

I absolutely hate that this show had to happen but it is absolutely perfect. I miss you Jon. #AEWDynamite — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 31, 2020

Advertisement

To everyone at @AEW, you did it right. So nice to see things done genuinely and with the class. “You know what that means.” ❤️🙏 #RIPBrodieLee #AEWDynamite — Aron (@AronsThoughts) December 31, 2020

When filling out your booker of the year ballots, don’t forget -1. Just in under the 2020 wire!



Families aren’t just blood. Normalize telling your friends you love them. Thanks for sharing this with us. 💜 🖤 #AEWDynamite — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) December 31, 2020

Advertisement

I had figured out you were exalted, but was so surprised to find out how wonderful you actually are. You will always be with us, buddy. 🖤💜💙 pic.twitter.com/cSdPGu2YPM — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) December 31, 2020

Thank you @ThisBrodieLee for everything. We love you. Amanda, Brodie & Nolan we love you & are here for you. #RIPBrodieLee #yeahyeahyeah pic.twitter.com/5on1oc0FiE — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) December 31, 2020

Tonight,we are all Dark Order.



Thank you Mr Brodie Lee#AEWDyanmite — Stu Grayson of Dark Order (@stu_dos) December 31, 2020

We should all be so lucky to effect so many peoples lives as Brodie Lee did. Huge respect to @AEW for such a beautiful send off. Make sure you tell your friends you love them. — Brody King (@Brodyxking) December 31, 2020

Advertisement

Time to go now, friend. As much as no one wants you to go. Till the next time #RIPBrodieLee — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) December 31, 2020

The AEW Dynamite episode honoring the life and career of Brodie Lee was perfectly done. The Dark Order completed a clean sweep by winning all their matches, and the emotions were running high throughout the night.

Erick Redbeard, fka Erick Rowan, showed up on AEW Dynamite in one of the evening's major highlights. The show ended with a touching video package that featured photos and clips of Brodie Lee's career.

AEW also had a segment before the video package aired, which saw Brodie Lee's wife Amanda, and son come out to the ring. Brodie Lee Jr. left his father's wrestling boots in the ring before Cody covered it with Lee's scarf. Tony Khan handed over the TNT title to -1 and said that Brodie Lee was the greatest TNT Champion in AEW history.

Dynamite had a flawless balance of in-ring action and thoughtful gestures and tributes, and it was a true celebration of one of the nicest human beings in professional wrestling. Brodie Lee will be dearly missed. May his soul rest in peace.