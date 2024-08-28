“Kevin Steen is All Elite,” ”Bye” - Fans in utter disbelief after Kevin Owens confirms his potential WWE departure date 

Kevin Owens is undoubtedly one of WWE's top stars. He signed with the company in 2014 and has won multiple championships since then. Some of his accomplishments include the NXT Championship, the WWE Universal Championship, the WWE Intercontinental Title, and more.

Interestingly, The Prizefighter could leave the Stamford-based company soon. Earlier this year, the 40-year-old stated that his contract with WWE would expire in early 2025. However, in a recent interview, he astonishingly revealed that "there’s now even less time left" in his contract. Furthermore, he has reportedly not re-signed yet.

Loyal fans of the promotion are extremely fond of Owens and fear losing him. However, others believe that he should jump ship and shift his focus on securing his future.

Here are some of the fan reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Fans react to the possibility of Owens joining AEW. [Screenshots via Twitter]

It remains to be seen if KO will continue working for the Triple H-led company or just like many others, leave for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Kevin Owens believes that he has a special connection with the WWE Universe

In a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of Sports Illustrated, Kevin Owens revealed that he has a special bond with WWE fans. His belief only grew stronger after he received a thunderous reaction on SmackDown when he hit Grayson Waller with a Stunner.

"I'm very lucky to have people respond to me the way they do. Even last week on SmackDown, during the match at one point, I think I hit a stunner on Grayson Waller and I stood up and I just looked at the crowd," Owens said. "I really do think I have a special connection with the audience and it's really something I cherish a lot. It definitely helps me keep going, keep doing this."

Kevin Owens is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes at WWE Bash in Berlin, for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

