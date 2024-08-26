Former WWE champion confirms possible exit; contract due to expire very soon

A former WWE Champion has revealed that his current contract with the Stamford-based company is set to expire. The name in question is Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter is currently scheduled for a huge Undisputed WWE Championship Match at Bash In Berlin. At the upcoming premium live event, Owens will challenge Cody Rhodes for his title.

In an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI, Owens confirmed that his current deal is set to expire in early 2025. WWE stars seldom talk about their contracts openly. As of now, The Prizefighter's future in the global juggernaut remains unclear.

This year, Owens reignited his feud with The Bloodline and also feuded with Logan Paul. Earlier this year, he unsuccessfully challenged The Maverick for the United States Championship on two separate occasions.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes addressed the possibility of Kevin Owens betraying him in the future

Cody Rhodes has opened up about his off-screen relationship with Kevin Owens, saying that the two superstars are good friends behind the scenes.

Following Rhodes and Owens' victory over Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on SmackDown, The American Nightmare praised his upcoming challenger. He said:

"Everyone who watches all this wrestling thinks they know how to call it. This is my friend, my actual friend. Not just an on-camera friend, an off-camera friend. We get to wrestle in Berlin. Those who haven't seen the German fans are like, you're gonna be blown away by Bash in Berlin. Kevin Owens is the man. He saved me."

Over the years, Owens has had a history of betraying his allies, including his best friend and long-time tag team partner, Sami Zayn.

After Owens and Rhodes' victory over Waller and Theory, The Prizefighter briefly teased the idea of betraying his ally. It remains to be seen whether Owens has any other tricks up his sleeves.

The 40-year-old superstar is a former WWE Universal Champion. At Bash In Berlin, he could walk out as a two-time world champion.

