Cody Rhodes addresses potential betrayal at WWE Bash in Berlin

Cody Rhodes has a tough test ahead of him at Bash in Berlin, and it could turn into a disaster if he's not careful. However, The American Nightmare is pretty confident that won't happen.

WWE has been planting tiny seeds of tension between Rhodes and Kevin Owens ahead of their match in Berlin. Many expect the challenger to return to his old ways and betray Cody, much like he did to the likes of Sami Zayn, Chris Jericho, and others. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller pushed the issue quite a bit on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Despite that, Cody Rhodes has remained adamant that his friendship with KO will remain because they are more than just on-camera allies. The Undisputed WWE Champion sent a clear message as he walked to the back after SmackDown went off the air, with the company's official Instagram handle posting a reel of it:

"Everyone who watches all this wrestling thinks they know how to call it. This is my friend, my actual friend. Not just an on-camera friend, an off-camera friend. We get to wrestle in Berlin. Those who haven't seen the German fans are like, you're gonna be blown away by Bash in Berlin. Kevin Owens is the man. He saved me," said Cody Rhodes.

It remains to be seen if Kevin Owens will betray Cody Rhodes at Bash in Berlin. Either way, the two will likely have a competitive match for the Undisputed WWE Championship, eight years after KO's only world title win in the company.

Will Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens headline WWE Bash in Berlin?

While Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are sure to deliver in Berlin, another match seems likelier to headline the premium live event. Randy Orton will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, with The Viper looking to win his 15th world title.

Orton has stated that his match against The Ring General should main event Bash in Berlin over his two friends. Whichever one headlines the show, expect a fun night of action. The rest of the card is also quite solid.

The Terror Twins, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, will face Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will continue their rivalry with a Strap Match, while the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will be on the line as well.

