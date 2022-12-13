"Khan does not let him appear on television until 2024" - Twitter compares Tony Khan and Vince McMahon after a surprising admission from WWE legend

Tony Khan and Vince McMahon have often been compared since AEW was formed in 2019. However, William Regal's unearthed October interview with Inside The Ropes has revitalized the comparisons.
William Regal has made a name for himself as one of the most respected wrestling veterans in the industry. Over the years, the Gentleman Villain has captured the hearts of many fans, despite his dastardly on-screen persona. Fans were initially elated when he jumped to AEW after his WWE release, but it seems as if things weren't as clear-cut.
In a now-unearthed interview, William Regal revealed that Vince McMahon was very supportive of his decision to sign with AEW. Additionally, McMahon even allowed him to leave a month earlier than his contract stipulated while still paying him for the remaining time.
In light of this revelation as well as being compared to his rumored one-year non-disclosure release from AEW, fans have gone up in arms against Tony Khan, with some even defending Vince McMahon.
Fans aren't the only ones comparing Tony Khan to Vince McMahon, as WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently questioned the AEW president's habit of partying with his signed talent.
William Regal has rumoredly left Tony Khan's promotion and is set to have a major role in WWE
Unfortunately, it seems that the ongoing rumors of William Regal's departure from AEW are slowly growing to become more true. While some fans have been hoping to see The Gentleman Villain return to AEW to lead The Blackpool Combat Club, the veteran seems to be on his way out.
According to PWInsider, William Regal's departure is now official, and the veteran is set to rejoin WWE in January, where he will hold a Vice President role. It's currently unclear whether this will be for NXT or the main roster, but since Triple H is involved, it's likely for the entire promotion.
William Regal will also naturally assist in his son Charlie Dempsey's career in WWE. Unfortunately, it seems like Tony Khan will have to make do without The Gentleman Villain.
