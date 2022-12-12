"Only person to ever get paid by both companies at the same time" - When Vince McMahon paid retired WWE legend after joining AEW

William Regal's AEW departure has caused quite a lot of noise in the wrestling community as of late. Recently, in October an interview with the veteran was unearthed where he revealed that he holds a unique title among both promotions.

Vince McMahon has become a polarizing figure in wrestling over the years, and his recent scandals haven't done his legacy any favors. However, a number of wrestlers have always defended the wrestling veteran, and William Regal finds himself among them.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes in October this year, Regal recalled how supportive Vince McMahon was throughout his WWE tenure.

"Mr. McMahon was very good to me, to the point of – and I will say this because for whatever he’s going through, he’s excellent to me. I had a talent contract as well as an employee contract and it didn’t run out until April (2022) because I played William Regal." (05:26 onward)

The Gentleman Villain continued, proclaiming that he was the only person to date ever to be paid by both AEW and WWE simultaneously.

"I started for AEW on the 7th of March, I didn’t call anybody else, I just sent a message straight to the boss. ‘Absolutely, you go.’ And still paid me till the end of my talent contract. So I was the only person to ever get paid by both companies at the same time," Regal said. (05:46 onward)

Unfortunately, Regal's time with All Elite Wrestling has seemingly lasted just under a year, leaving his Blackpool Combat Club faction to continue without him.

William Regal @RealKingRegal To the members of the BCC. My favourite song by my favourite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It’s been a pleasure fellas. We’ll meet again….. youtu.be/2mFdHc18dCs via @YouTube To the members of the BCC. My favourite song by my favourite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It’s been a pleasure fellas. We’ll meet again…..youtu.be/2mFdHc18dCs via @YouTube https://t.co/pORe3j2hLj

When will William Regal officially depart from AEW and will he go back to WWE?

William Regal was an integral part of WWE NXT

William Regal's WWE return hasn't officially been announced, and could likely not be mentioned for quite some time. Despite this, the All Elite Wrestling roster apparently knows about the veteran's intentions to return to WWE after Triple H took the reigns.

According to Tony Khan himself, Regal personally approached the promotion with the intent of returning to WWE to coach his son, Charlie Dempsey.

"William Regal approached AEW and requested they not renew his contract at the end of the year so he could spend time coaching his son and head back to WWE," Tony Khan said.

The veteran is also said to be leaving All Elite Wrestling by the end of 2022. Additionally, William Regal's departure has a special clause that will prohibit him from making an on-screen appearance in WWE for an entire year.

