Backstage details on when AEW talent "got their first hint" about William Regal moving back to WWE - Reports

It's been reported that some in AEW got the idea that William Regal was heading back to WWE sooner than rumors had emerged.

The former NXT General Manager made his AEW debut at Revolution earlier this year. He came in between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as they fought after the bell, establishing the Blackpool Combat Club afterward. After he betrayed Jon Moxley to hand MJF the world title at Full Gear, it was speculated that Regal was headed back to WWE.

He was further seemingly written off, with MJF betraying him as well. Tony Khan confirmed this week that Regal is indeed leaving with the intent to return to WWE. Then, during Dynamite, the latter had the chance to say a proper farewell after affirming that he was "Blackpool Combat Club until I die."

Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that All Elite talent first thought Regal was heading back to WWE following comments made after Triple H took over.

"It should be noted that talent in AEW got their first hint Regal wanted to leave from comments that took place right after Paul Levesque was officially announced for his new position in WWE. He said he would have to think about that," Dave Meltzer wrote.

Regal is expected to return to WWE in the New Year to work with Triple H again. The pair had struck a partnership during their shared time in NXT until the veteran's release in 2021.

Tony Khan revealed William Regal was leaving AEW so he could work with his son in NXT

While it was speculated for some time, Tony Khan made the official announcement that Regal was departing during the ROH Final Battle media call this week.

The All Elite President explained that the reason was that the former King of the Ring had asked to leave so that he could work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in NXT.

"William Regal approached AEW and requested they not renew his contract at the end of the year so he could spend time coaching his son and head back to WWE," said Tony Khan.

TK also opened up on his mom's medical emergencies following All Out, where she suffered two strokes and required heart surgery. He admitted that his own situation inspired his decision regarding Regal's release.

