"Kick out Jon Moxley and bring him in" - Twitter reacts after AEW star teases adding new members to Blackpool Combat Club

The Blackpool Combat Club is one of the most dominant factions in AEW. As of late, the BCC and The Elite are in a high-intensity feud. Based on their recent showdowns at major pay-per-views, the two factions are tied with one win apiece.

Their next date with one another will be at Blood at Guts in what is expected to be another gruesome match to finally end the feud. As of recently, the BCC has found major backup to help them with this feud with Konosuke Takeshita. Adding to this, several current members of the faction are world-renowned superstars, so putting them all together creates a one-of-a-kind group.

Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club has expressed that he is open to adding more members to the faction. They have a former AEW World Champion, an ROH Title, and enough members to go for the tag team titles, so which division is uncovered? This would be the women's division, and Yuta thinks former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter could be an excellent pick.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Wheeler Yuta on the idea of adding more members to Blackpool Combat Club: (via Sescoops)



“Leyla Hirsch, Jamie Hayter could be great fits. It’s great we’re having [Konosuke] Takeshita fight alongside us. Being able to fight alongside him has been awesome. Same with Shota Umino.” Wheeler Yuta on the idea of adding more members to Blackpool Combat Club: (via Sescoops)“Leyla Hirsch, Jamie Hayter could be great fits. It’s great we’re having [Konosuke] Takeshita fight alongside us. Being able to fight alongside him has been awesome. Same with Shota Umino.” https://t.co/bwdahw66Rr

Several fans have agreed with Yuta's statement that Jamie Hayter or Leyla Hirsch would be great for the BCC. The faction currently has no representative for the women's division, unlike others such as the House of Black and the JAS, which have Julia Hart and Anna Jay A.S., respectively.

FromOrangeConcentrateCassidy @GrandJeremiah @DrainBamager Gimme Leyla Hirsch and Marina Shafir for Blackpool Combat Club @DrainBamager Gimme Leyla Hirsch and Marina Shafir for Blackpool Combat Club

Joezee @J0see0kee

Already has a presence on ROH like Yuta and Claudio

Already has a reputation as a stiff striker like all of them.

Already booked strong as hell and highly experienced like Mox, Claudio and Bryan @DrainBamager Athena's a no brainer imoAlready has a presence on ROH like Yuta and ClaudioAlready has a reputation as a stiff striker like all of them.Already booked strong as hell and highly experienced like Mox, Claudio and Bryan @DrainBamager Athena's a no brainer imoAlready has a presence on ROH like Yuta and ClaudioAlready has a reputation as a stiff striker like all of them. Already booked strong as hell and highly experienced like Mox, Claudio and Bryan

Other fans gave their ideas on which superstars could add to the already stacked five members of the BCC on AEW. CM Punk replacing Moxley as the face of the group has been one idea suggested, and another even suggested simply adding Samoa Joe to the group.

mandygirl @Romanguy1975 @DrainBamager CM PUNK!!! Kick out Jon Moxley and bring him in!! @DrainBamager CM PUNK!!! Kick out Jon Moxley and bring him in!!

AEW star Wheeler Yuta says Claudio Castagnoli was "tailor-made" for the Blackpool Combat Club

AEW star Wheeler Yuta recently talked about a fellow BCC member, Claudio Castagnoli.

Among the four members, Castagnoli was the one to arrive last, but according to Yuta, he feels that he deserved to be there at the start because he was straight-up perfect for their faction. He mentioned the following in a recent interview with SeScoops:

"I felt like he should have been there the whole time. He was one that felt tailor-made for the group and has mentored me. If anything, they’ve shown me you have to take everything day-by-day and not lose focus. They’ve taught me things. Training before the shows and sending me advice and going over my matches when done. It has been awesome."[H/T: SeScoops]

If the Blackpool Combat Club takes in more talent, they will be too dominant for any other faction to handle.

