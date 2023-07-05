While the Blackpool Combat Club already has four very capable members, many other AEW names are apparently considered possible additions.

The BCC has established itself as one of the most brutal teams in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The ruthless aggression Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley are known for has also been picked up by Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. They are usually seen demolishing their opponents in a similar fashion.

While Takeshita has been working alongside the group lately, he is not considered a fifth member yet. In a recent interview with SeScoops, Wheeler Yuta talked about which stars could be part of the BCC in the future:

“Leyla Hirsch, Jamie Hayter could be great fits,” he said. “...It’s great we’re having [Konosuke] Takeshita fight alongside us. I’m not entirely sure if we would call him an official member. Being able to fight alongside him though has been awesome. Same with Shota Umino. Being able to fight alongside him and in New Japan Strong. There are great people to bring into the fold.” (H/T: SeScoops)

Wheeler Yuta also talked about the state of AEW locker room

In the same interview, Wheeler Yuta was also asked to comment about backstage morale.

The Blackpool Combat Club talked about how the atmosphere was coming off of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, claiming that it was all positive.

“I’m the kind of person who likes to keep to myself and do my own thing and focus on what I'm doing,” Yuta said. “But the general vibe for myself and everyone is just excitement. We know we have these huge events coming up. We just came from Forbidden Door, which was an incredible show. We are going to Wembley Stadium. We have All In, All Out, and so many great things. We have a Fight Forever video game." [H/T: SeScoops]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Kenny Omega vs Wheeler Yuta was announced for next week's Dynamite on tonight's Collision tapings!



This will be Omega's 6th singles match in 2023. Kenny Omega vs Wheeler Yuta was announced for next week's Dynamite on tonight's Collision tapings!This will be Omega's 6th singles match in 2023. https://t.co/bRPFJV1iZK

Wheeler Yuta is also slated to work with WWE name Drew Gulak as a trainer in the latter's school. As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the AEW star.

