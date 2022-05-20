"Kick me out of the locker room" - WWE legend opens up on how The Miz was treated backstage 

It wasn't smooth sailing to popularity for The Miz in WWE initially, according to Matt Hardy's recent comments.

The 41-year-old started off on WWE's main roster in 2007. Within three years, he was able to bag the World Championship title, making him one of the youngest wrestlers to achieve that feat.

However, some people were apparently at odds with this development, the chief among them being John Bradshaw Layfield. The 'A-Lister' has stated that JBL was one of Miz's biggest bullies, who used to push him around, including occasionally kicking him out of the locker room.

In the latest episode of The Extreme life of Matt Hardy, The Broken One confirmed the same theory. Matt also stated how he was thanked by the bullied superstar for being kind.

"He [Miz] said 'Man, I just want to say again thank you so much. When guys like JBL hated me and, he [ JBL] would come he would tell me everyday 'I sure can't wait to see your exciting match tonight Miz' very sarcastic every single day. He [Miz] would say you know 'and they would do stuff with my gear or hide it or kick me out of the locker room' whatever it may be when he first got here [Miz] already said 'you were always nice to me'. he said like 'You didn't have to be you're like this already like that legend and you're like always so nice to me so thank you, I always appreciate that.'" [24:12 to 24:40]

While the beginning may have been tough, the 'A-Lister' is certainly a success now. Only time will tell how far he will go before he retires.

Matt Hardy also praised The Miz for his talent

While the WWE star appreciated Matt Hardy, the Broken One also had nothing but praise for the former.

Matt had also crossed paths with the 'A-lister' at times during his run in WWE. The two stars have fought for the Intercontinental Championship title, where Matt was defeated by the reigning champion.

During the same podcast, Matt Hardy also disclosed his thoughts about the WWE star, stating that the latter was fun to work with.

"We had to to wrestle a couple times back in 92 and he had good matches and, he's a guy who I could tell just like, in his soul, loved pro wrestling and I mean I can relate to that." [24:42 - 24:50]

With Matt Hardy now in AEW, the chances of him crossing paths with the 'A-lister' seem slim. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if a twist of fate will bring the two stars together once more in the future.

