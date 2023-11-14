"Kind of sad that he's just gone," "What a shame" - Fans react after former WWE personality leaves promotion

Many names have passed through WWE over the years and had massive impacts on the promotion. Like every other promotion, wrestlers are at the forefront, but commentators and announcers like Kevin Kelly became icons of the industry. Recently, Kelly parted ways with a promotion, prompting reactions across X.

Kelly spent a lengthy time in WWE from 1996 to 2003 but also worked in ROH from 2010 to 2017, and NJPW from 2015. Currently, he's on the AEW Collision commentary team, but recently, NJPW announced that he's parting ways with the Japanese promotion to "pursue outside opportunities."

In light of the announcement made by the official NJPW X account, fans flooded the comment section with well wishes for the former WWE commentator. Many comments praised him for his time in NJPW and the things they'll miss about his work.

A number of fans were sad to see Kevin Kelly go.

While a majority of fans were sad to see Kevin Kelly go and wished him well, a handful of comments were interestingly negative. These users seemed to be happy to see him go or accused AEW of poaching him.

A few comments only had negative things to say.

It remains to be seen if Kevin Kelly will go on to become a full-time commentator for AEW Collision or if the 56-year-old will instead use his extra time to be with his family.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross claims he doesn't want to be involved in physical storylines again

Across the Attitude Era, wrestlers weren't the only ones to get involved in the action. Jim Ross, the announcers, and backstage interviewers were often attacked by wrestlers, which led to some memorable moments.

During an episode of the Grillin JR Podcast, the WWE legend noted that Tony Khan has never specifically booked him in any physical storylines.

“I’ve been lucky to avoid any ball shots. Tony Khan, I don’t know if he just doesn’t believe in it or what, we’ve never discussed it because I’m not interested in getting involved in physicality in angles again."

Expand Tweet

"I’m past that. I’m not past that egocentrically, I’m past that age-wise and all that stuff. I’ve done my time. If you want to kick someone in the balls, go with Kevin Kelly or Nigel.” (H/T Fightful )

Since Kevin Kelly now has more free time, he might just get involved in a WWE Attitude Era-esque storyline.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.