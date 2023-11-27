Konnan addresses whether 6-time WWE Intercontinental Champion should be fired from AEW

The WCW veteran Konnan recently addressed AEW's low ticket sales concerns and whether a certain WWE Hall of Famer should take the blame for this. He then went into detail to address that this was not solely on one individual but on the company as a whole.

According to the wrestling veteran, Jeff Jarrett was tasked to book venues for All Elite Wrestling. As of late, the promotion has not sold out arenas. They have to make adjustments to work with a much smaller crowd that has usually not even reached half of the arena's capacity.

In his Keepin' It 100 podcast, the former WCW United States Heavyweight Champion claimed that it was not Jarrett's fault and this was a problem the Jacksonville-based promotion as a whole should deal with. He compared them to WWE, which really catered to their audiences. He talked about how the various celebrity cameos were not empty ones, and some even went on to have feuds.

"I mean, he can't be taking the heat for this, this is a company-wide problem, and, you know, WWE, if there's something they've showed everybody including Triple H, it's like we were trying to reach the masses, the Logan Pauls, the Bad Bunnies are actually matches, and they're not just walking around there like they do in AEW, and you forget what they even did," Konnan said. [1:37 - 1:58]

Konnan talked about how AEW was over-catering to the hardcore fans when they should instead start thinking of the business and how to grow it as a whole. According to him, the Jacksonville-based promotion should understand that hardcore fans will always be there for them.

"And so, you know, they're always trying to grow their audience, which seems something that you should have learned by now, you know, stop overcatering to your hardcore fans, they're your hardcores, your ride and dies," Konnan said. [1:59 - 2:13]

You can check out his podcast below:

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett talked about his first encounter with The Rock

On a recent episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the time he worked with an up-and-coming The Rock.

He talked about how this was around the time when The People's Champion was on his way to being mega-over, and they worked together in a quick match that did not take long to put together.

“I mean, it’s easy for me to say now, but even at this stage, I can remember just...He [The Rock] was over on his way to being mega over, but he was certainly like, he probably won’t even remember this, but I do remember us kind of going over our match, which was a short match," Jarrett said.

Jeff Jarrett has a much different role now as a part of AEW, both as a competitor and as a contributor backstage.

What would you want to see from Jeff Jarrett? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here