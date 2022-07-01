"She might offer him a lot of money" - Wrestling legend on if 6-time WWE champion will leave AEW to return under Stephanie McMahon's regime 

Wrestling veterans Disco Inferno and Konnan recently shared their thoughts on whether AEW World Champion CM Punk will ever return to WWE.

The Second City Saint has experienced a career renaissance since coming out of retirement for AEW last year. Punk embarked on a tremendous singles run and became the company's fifth AEW World Champion at Double or Nothing 2022.

The 43-year-old had previously claimed that he became physically and mentally ill during the tail end of his decade-long WWE career.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno turned down the possibility of seeing CM Punk in WWE. Disco reflected on FOX's failed attempt to try to bury the hatchet between the two parties when Punk was brought back as an analyst for the WWE Backstage show:

"Absolutely not [If he'll return to WWE]. I don't know if you guys remember this story but remember when they were talking about the Fox people brought Punk in to do that show on Fox to try to like, a bridge to get Punk back into WWE, because Fox people wanted Punk on their programming. (...) They just basically just didn't do it and said, 'we don't even want him.' Remember that story? So he's not going back to WWE," Disco said. (00:46)

Konnan added that while interim CEO Stephanie McMahon could be interested in bringing back CM Punk, it is unlikely that he'll be leaving AEW anytime soon:

"Things could change, you know? Stephanie could take over, and she could say I don't give a s*** about the heat you had before, I will push you. She might offer him a lot of money, and he might leave, but I don't see him leaving anytime soon. He's in a great position in AEW," Konnan said. (01:30)

AEW star CM Punk is currently out nursing an injury

Just a few days after winning the World Championship from Hangman Page, CM Punk sustained a foot injury on the fallout episode of Double or Nothing.

His untimely injury forced him to take an indefinite hiatus from AEW programming. The Straight Edge Superstar recently underwent successful surgery and is now on the road to recovery.

Fortunately, Tony Khan didn't strip the veteran of his world title and decided to crown an interim world champion in his absence.

Punk's injury turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Jon Moxley as he defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the interim world champion at Forbidden Door last week.

It's almost a foregone conclusion that Punk and Mox will collide in a title vs. title match, possibly at All Out if the former returns from injury in time.

