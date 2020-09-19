As many people witnessed at AEW All Out, Matt Hardy fell through some tables and hit his head on the cement floor.

Here’s the video of Matt Hardy hitting his head on the concrete at #AEWAllOut



pic.twitter.com/e8IqFsHj7k — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 6, 2020

After a trip to the hospital, Hardy was deemed okay. However, there was confusion as Reby Hardy alleged that Matt had a concussion. Konnan recently discussed Chris Jericho's reaction to the incident and cast doubt over it.

Konnan says that Chris Jericho is the face of AEW

Konnan had earlier speculated that AEW was covering up the Matt Hardy situation. Chris Jericho said that it was a stunt gone wrong and Matt did not have a concussion. On the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco Inferno felt that Jericho's comments were fake news. When asked for his thoughts, Konnan said:

"He's their highest-paid guy. I'm sure they treat him great, and he's the face of the company. Okay. And I remember when he first got in, he told me that, 'I don't know what's up with this Orange Cassidy guy.' So, he wasn't really into him. I used to see Orange Cassidy like on the internet, and I was like, this guy might be something. I wasn't thinking of him being this big star they make him out to be. But Tony must have convinced him to work with Orange because he's been doing it for a while now when at the beginning, he wasn't. So they're like, you know, I just think at the end of the day, what really swayed me was, two things. Reby saying 1000% has a concussion, that's his wife. And when Disco brought up something that I missed, when he said, he's just been cleared, cleared from what?"

Konnan's comments seem to suggest that Chris Jericho is the face of the company and for that, he would probably not say anything that would paint it in a bad light. Of course, this is speculation on Konnan's part and Matt Hardy returned on AEW Dynamite to give a promo saying that he was okay.

