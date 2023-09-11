Konnan believes top AEW star is integral to the locker room but lacks charisma

AEW's locker room is one of the biggest in wrestling today, and according to reports, marred with internal conflict. While Konnan believes that Claudio Castagnoli is an important name for backstage politics, he notes that the star has no charisma.

Castagnoli's AEW debut was positively met by fans and he quickly captured the ROH World Championship. However, while initially being booked much better compared to WWE, fans have now begun to question his direction.

According to Konnan during an episode of Keepin' It 100, the WCW veteran claimed he'd still keep Claudio Castagonli on his hypothetical roster despite his lack of charisma.

"Great guy, great for locker room chemistry. He's liked and respected by everyone. He's good for putting together matches, plus he can go. Great shape. Not everybody is blessed with the Joe 'David Lee Roth' Feeney charisma. Not everybody in Queen can be Freddie Mercury."

Konnan continued:

"Wrestling is no different. Know your lane. Sometimes you have to know your role and appreciate it. I think his problem definitely is charisma, but he's someone I would definitely keep around." (H/T: WrestlingINC).

According to the Wrestling Observer, Claudio might have a massive loss in the cards, as reports claim that Eddie Kingston is set to defeat him at AEW Grandslam.

Jim Cornette had similar notions about the AEW and his role in the Blackpool Combat Club

According to the veteran during an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Castagnoli could be an even bigger star if he could cut a better promo.

"With Claudio, he's so strong and he's such a good worker. I would make him the second heel to real strong top heel. Because the only thing Claudio doesn't have is a strong promo."

Despite the criticism, Jim Cornette still believes it's bad booking that the Swiss Superman now seems to be the "third guy" in the BCC. Only time will tell, but fans have notably become more critical about the direction of the faction in recent months.

Do you think Claudio Castagnoli is limited by his promo skills or does he actuallt have a brighter future ahead of him? Sound off in the comments section below.

