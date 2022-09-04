"The conspiracy guy in me felt like maybe" - Konnan believes top AEW star is being punished for recent backstage controversy

Wrestling veteran Konnan apparently thinks that AEW star Thunder Rosa is faking her injury to cover up backstage problems.

The pro-wrestling world recently received an unpleasant surprise when La Mera Mera announced that she would be stepping away from the active scene, stating that it was an impromptu injury that caused her sudden leave.

The announcement came just days after reports of her alleged real-life heat with Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker. This led many to speculate if there was a connection between the two events.

Konnan added fuel to the fiery rumors with his recent comments. In an appearance on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, the WCW legend had the following to say:

“I actually asked her [Thunder Rosa]. I said, ‘Yo, why would you tell me that it’s your knee when it’s your back?’ She said, ‘Oh, I thought I told you it was my back.’ I go, ‘No, you told me it was your fu**king knee. Why would you say that?’ It’s either your knee or your back. There is no confusing it.' That’s like me telling you, ‘Yea, I’m not going to show up because I have an eye infection’, and then I go, ‘No, what I really meant is my knee.’ The conspiracy guy in me felt like maybe, and I can be absolutely wrong, that maybe for having problems backstage, they sat her down and said, ‘Say you’re injured.’ But, she can also be injured.” (H/T: WrestlingNews)

As of now, there is no fixed timeline for Thunder Rosa's return to the AEW ring. She will also be missing the company's upcoming pay-per-view show this September.

A four-way match is scheduled for the AEW All-Out show

In the absence of Thunder Rosa, a four-way match will decide the Interim AEW Women's Champion.

The four participants of the match were declared to be Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker. The four wrestlers also recently had a tag team match, with Toni and Hikaru teaming up to take down Baker and Hayter.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida well underway here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida well underway here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/6Yr1He4KYf

Fans will have to stay tuned to see which one of them prevails to become the Interim Women's Champion this week.

Who do you think will win the four-way match? Sound off in the comment section below!

