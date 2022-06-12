"Added absolutely nothing"- WCW legend Konnan criticizes top AEW star's alliance with former WWE Superstar

Former WCW star Konnan recently lambasted AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill's association with Stokely Hathaway.

Hathaway, aka Malcolm Bivens, was released by WWE in April after allegedly declining to work on the company's main roster. Seeking new opportunities, he made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing. He has since sided with Jade Cargill to provide his managerial services to the reigning TBS Champion.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the veteran voiced his displeasure at Jade Cargill's tie-up with Stokely:

"I have yet to see it. This was not a good promo. They took Mark Sterling out which they should have and I thought good. But then they stuck Stokely in there which has added absolutely nothing to this." (19.50-20.02)

The 58-year-old further mentioned that Cargill is capable on her own and doesn't need anybody:

"I think him and velvet dragged down Jade because Kiara actually has some potential but Jade don't need nobody. She is a walking, standing star by herself." (20.02-20.13)

Konnan is a decorated veteran of the game and has never shied away from voicing his opinion.

Konnan described his backstage AEW experience as 'one of the best of his career

Konnan has made a few appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He had a cameo at Double or Nothing 2021 during the Stadium Stampede match between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle. Entering as "DJ Konnan'', he assisted Santana and Ortiz against FTR but got planted with a Spike Piledriver instead.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan lauded All Elite Wrestling for creating an enjoyable and professional environment:

"It was one of the greatest experiences of my career because everybody’s very, very happy, everybody’s very helpful, everybody’s very professional. It’s a very fun atmosphere. And I thought to myself ‘wow, I wish I would have grown up in this type of atmosphere'." (Read more here)

All Elite Wrestling has made some high tides in the realm of pro wrestling since its advent back in 2019. The highly-anticipated "Forbidden Door" cross-over AEWxNJPW show is scheduled for June 26 in Chicago, Illinois.

