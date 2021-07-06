WCW legend Konnan discusses AEW appearances

Konnan, a former WCW and TNA star, has been making sporadic appearances for AEW. He returned to TNT Network for the first time since 2001 on the November 17, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite. He reunited with former LAX members, Santana and Ortiz.

Konnan then had a cameo in the AEW Double or Nothing 2021 main event as he showed up as the DJ in a club at the TIAA Bank Field during Stadium Stampede 2 between the Pinnacle and Inner Circle. He assisted Santana and Ortiz in their club-fight against FTR.

DJ Konnan about to drop the hottest mixtape of the summer pic.twitter.com/O3QvuPFjvx — SLAM MAN (@main_eventer) May 31, 2021

Konnan got physically involved in the ongoing tensions between the Pinnacle and the Inner Circle as he was attacked by the Tully Blanchard-led FTR on the June 26 episode of AEW Dynamite.

FTR planted Konnan with a Spike Piledriver after laying out Proud and Powerful backstage, thus preventing them from making the save.

All the “bad guys” in wrestling like to be cool comedy acts, so they can have gifs & memes. Give us all the heat, ‘cause we don’t give a shit. #LivingLegends#TopGuys#FTR pic.twitter.com/A6FnZ96F6Y — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 29, 2021

Speaking on his podcast Keeping it 100 with Konnan, the wrestling legend described his experience backstage at AEW as 'one of the best' of his career. He described the atmosphere as 'happy, fun and professional', going as far as to say that he wished he had grown up in that kind of atmosphere. These are the exact quotes:

"It was one of the greatest experiences of my career because everybody’s very, very happy, everybody’s very helpful, everybody’s very professional. There’s this one room in there, that’s with Don Callis, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks. They’re all in there, they’re playing basketball games, they’re watching the NBA. It’s a very fun atmosphere. And I thought to myself ‘wow, I wish I would have grown up in this type of atmosphere.'" admitted Konnan (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Konnan continued, speaking about his reunion with various people in AEW after over a decade, like Paul Wight and Vickie Guerrero. He mentioned how happy the two were at AEW and he was there to vibe and have fun as well.

"And everybody is happy. I saw Vickie, I hadn’t seen her in fifteen years. I hadn’t seen Jerry Lynn in fifteen years, I hadn’t seen Big Show in like fifteen years. Legit, they’re very happy. It’s a really good, I’m not trying to get a job or anything like that, it’s a real cool vibe. Even after the show, they have food for everybody in this big conference room. You can take food to your room, you can eat it right there and then they have this other little lounge where everyone is just listening to music." added Konnan

Latin American Xchange Reunite in AEW

LAX were formed in IMPACT

Konnan, Santana and Ortiz have a deeper history dating back to 2017. Konnan introduced Santana and Ortiz as new Latin American Xchange additions on an episode of IMPACT in 2017. The LAX consisted of those 2, alongside Diamante and Homicide, managed by Konnan. Santana and Ortiz were multi-time champions as part of LAX.

After losing the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship to Ethan Page and Josh Alexander in 2019, the pair joined AEW. They've been reunited with their former manager Konnan on 3 occasions, the latest of which saw the WCW and TNA legend get involved in the ongoing battle between the Pinnacle and Inner Circle.

Konnan displayed his promo skills on TNT once again after nearly 20 years. However, he had to eat a piledriver in the process as he got jumped by the FTR.

Set to be at ringside for the 6-man tag match between Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager vs FTR and Wardlow, it appears that LAX have been reunited.

