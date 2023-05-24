Konnan claims AEW star may have backstage "heat" because of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

Wrestling legend Konnan has commented on the possibility of one of AEW's top stars having heat backstage, all because of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.

The star in question is Ricky Starks, who was spotted with The American Nightmare shortly before Rhodes' big return to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble event in January.

Speaking on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan responded to a question regarding Starks having heat in AEW because of his WWE visit. He stated that it's not out of the realm of possibility as if someone did the same thing in Mexico, they could get themselves fired.

"That could be heat because if he were to do that in Mexico you would have mega heat, and depending on who you are, probably fired. You'd have the competitors like 'what are you doing there?'" said Konnan [00:50 to 01:01]

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Apparently, Ricky Starks was backstage at the Royal Rumble supporting his good friend Cody Rhodes. Apparently, Ricky Starks was backstage at the Royal Rumble supporting his good friend Cody Rhodes. https://t.co/58jkU9ebEw

Konnan's co-host Disco Inferno also weighed in on Starks having potential heat within All Elite Wrestling, as the former WCW star noted that Ricky's stock has fallen since his backstage visit to WWE.

"Nobody will disagree, Ricky Starks was on an upwards trajectory, they started giving him mic time. He was killing it on the mic, holding his own against MJF, won that title shot and the next thing you know, he's wrestling Juice Robinson and he went back down the card." said Disco Inferno [01:05 to 01:20]

Fans will hear from Ricky Starks this week on AEW Dynamite

It's Double or Nothing week, and despite an eventful 2023 so far, Ricky Starks is without a match going into the big show in Las Vegas. With that in mind, surely the former FTW Champion will have something to say about that.

Fans will find out what is on Ricky Starks' mind this week on Dynamite when he will address the audience. Starks was disqualified during his big grudge match with Jay White last week on Dynamite, but it's safe to say he isn't quite finished with Bullet Club Gold.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Find out TOMORROW when Dynamite is LIVE from Las Vegas, at 8pm ET/7pm CT on What will @starkmanjones have to say about the way things went down last week on #AEWDynamite Find out TOMORROW when Dynamite is LIVE from Las Vegas, at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork What will @starkmanjones have to say about the way things went down last week on #AEWDynamite?Find out TOMORROW when Dynamite is LIVE from Las Vegas, at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork https://t.co/Fs6JwMoJBv

Elsewhere on the show, the AEW International, AEW World Trios, and ROH Tag Team Championships will be on the line. The "Four Pillars" will speak ahead of their four-way match at Double or Nothing, and there will be a contract signing between Chris Jericho and Adam Cole ahead of their unsanctioned match.

