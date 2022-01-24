"He’s going to get over as a heel" - WCW legend weighs in on Cody Rhodes' recent promo on AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes made his return during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite after he was forced to miss the Battle of the Belts show. Combined with the reported news about his status as a free agent, The American Nightmare had plenty to talk about. He went on to deliver a heated promo, and WCW legend Konnan subsequently shared his thoughts about it.

During his memorable promo on Wednesday night, Rhodes looked back on his impressive journey in recent years. Among other highlights, he took shots at WWE NXT and addressed the fans' ongoing push for him to turn heel.

During the January 23rd episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan discussed the segment and criticized the way Rhodes compared it to CM Punk's legendary "pipe bomb" promo. He argued that The American Nightmare's message was "nothing like" the classic segment with Punk.

"The problem with Cody, here, to me is this: I think he thought that when he referenced that he was doing the pipe bomb, that means that you watched the original pipe bomb and if you did this was nothing like that," said Konnan. "I think he thought ‘I’m gonna turn the crowd, watch.’ He turned a couple of people because right now he has a very cheap excuse that can turn him heel."

Konnan continued in his critique by noting the potential trajectory of Rhodes' current angle. He predicted that, eventually, the reigning TNT Champion will turn heel anyway.

"He says that the reason he hasn’t turned heel is because they cheered him when he needed it the most," Konnan continued. "He’s gonna take that line for fuel in the future and go ‘I tried to be a nice guy. I opened the forbidden doors. I tried this but you turned your back on me so now f*** you!’ He’s going to get over as a heel."

Cody Rhodes' heel turn is likely a slow build, and it has been happening for months

Cody Rhodes' possible heel turn has been under speculation for several months, as fans have increasingly booed him. Regardless of The American Nightmare's efforts to win back the adoration of fans, he still seems to be falling short.

The 36-year-old star likely aimed to garner some support with his promo on Wednesday. Some fans have responded positively to his message, while others have continued to criticize him.

Fans turning on Rhodes isn't unprecedented, as the WWE Universe refused to accept Roman Reigns as a face a few years ago. The "American Nightmare" could use the same energy to make himself into top-level heel. Fueled by the crowd's organic heat, Cody Rhodes could potentially become one of the best villains in the business.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

2 legends weighed in on the Danielson and Moxley interaction right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Konnan's comments? Yes No 1 votes so far