Konnan confirms 26-year-old star has not signed with AEW

Konnan has confirmed that a rising star has not signed with AEW.

El Hijo del Vikingo is one of the most exciting prospects in professional wrestling. He made a name for himself by competing in Mexico for AAA. However, he has recently been making appearances for AEW due to the promotion's affiliation with AAA.

He has competed in exciting matches against some of the company's stars on Dynamite and Collision. This has made a lot of fans wonder about the existence of a possible contract with Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan however, mentioned that El Hijo Del Vikingo is one of their stars and that he has not signed with AEW.

“He’s not signed by Tony Khan,” Konnan said. “He’s signed to us (AAA) and he’s one of the very few talents, very good talents that we have that Tony hasn’t signed. What’s really fu**ed us up, when this finally happens we will have a more normal playing field is so we were supposed to get a TV deal like two years ago and then the pandemic, a lot of changes were done in the industry, so we’re on the road to that now.”

He continued:

“Until we get our TV deal and we can give people the proper compensation like Tony does, we’re going to lose them to him, but once we get a TV deal, a lot of people that aren’t being used right over there or anywhere will come back home because they know they will be used right by us.” [H/T PWMania]

Konnan says that Wardlow may have backstage heat due to his association with Cody Rhodes

Wardlow was one of the most popular guys on the AEW roster when he was taken off television. Even upon returning to the ring, Wardlow has looked like a million bucks. However, it hasn't seemed like Tony Khan has found a good use for him yet.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan suggested that Wardlow might have some backstage heat due to his affiliation with Cody Rhodes.

"I don't think [so] because MJF is a Cody guy and they don't bury him. Well, [are] you gonna bury every person that Cody helped? I mean, I'm not saying he [Tony Khan] couldn't be that petty because he's shown to be, but maybe Wardlow even told him, 'Hey, I've been contacted by WWE, and if you're [Tony Khan] not going to do nothing with me, let me know!' and he got heat over that, or maybe he is gonna leave," he said.

Earlier this month, Wardlow challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship but ended up losing the match to Joe at AEW Dynamite: Big Business.

