Konnan defends decision to book Marty Scurll; says he is bigger than popular AEW stars

Konnan recently defended his decision to book controversial stars like Marty Scurll for AAA. He also claimed that Scurll is a bigger star than AEW's Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and Action Andretti.

Scurll worked closely with The Elite all the way up until their founding of AEW alongside Tony Khan in 2019. He continued with Ring of Honor, until he was named in 2020's 'Speaking Out' movement. It was alleged that the 34-year-old had taken advantage of an inebriated 16-year-old girl in 2015. He departed ROH in January 2021. AAA is the biggest promotion to continually use the Briton since.

Defending his decision during Keepin' it 100, Konnan pointed to the fact that Scurll was never convicted. He went further to say that he is a bigger star than AEW's Action Andretti, Wheeler Yuta, or Daniel Garcia.

"Here's the thing about Marty Scurll. Marty Scurll did that with a [sic] in England. I think that's a legal age, am I correct or am I incorrect?... So she's one year older than the thing it's in the United States, where it's considered bad. So if in his country it's not illegal what do I give a f*ck about it? Was he convicted? The guy's already ostracized, nobody will use him for like two years, and guess what? To me he's a bigger star than Andretti, Yuta, or Daniel Garcia, I'll put all my money on that," Konnan said. (4:15-4:50)

Konnan also defended his use of Alberto Del Rio and said he was bigger than the AEW stars

Konnan further defended using ex-WWE star Alberto Del Rio, who has been accused of various counts of domestic and sexual assault in the past.

The veteran insisted that he stands by his decisions and reiterated his belief that Del Rio and Scurll were bigger than the aforementioned AEW stars.

"I stand by my decisions, and to me Marty Scurll and ADR [Alberto Del Rio] are bigger stars than those guys are or ever probably will be," Konnan said. (5:20-5:31)

Del Rio held the AAA Mega Championship between his two WWE runs throughout the 2010s. He was accused of domestic and sexual assault in 2020, later being indicted for aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault by a grand jury. Charges were dropped in December 2021.

