Konnan doubts Tony Khan will bring in WWE Attitude Era legend for AEW All In next year

Tony Khan might not be bringing back a WWE Attitude Era legend for the AEW All In Pay-Per-View next year, according to wrestling veteran Konnan. It would be shocking, however, if Tony can pull this off.

The star in question is none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin. Unlike the last two years, All In 2025 will not be held at Wembley Stadium. Instead, the event will be held at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Given that it will take place in Texas, Konnan was asked if Tony Khan would bring in WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin to the show. The 60-year-old veteran quickly shot down the notion and said that even if Tony wanted to, Austin would not do it. He was speaking on his Keepin’ It 100 OFFICIAL podcast when he said:

Trending

“Why would he do that? No, he wouldn't. I don't think." [3:55 - 3:58]

You can watch the podcast below:

What surprises Tony Khan will unfold at AEW All In 2025 remains to be seen.

Eric Bischoff thinks AEW President Tony Khan will hand over creative control to former WWE writer

Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan have not always seen eye to eye and the two have had constant back and forth over the last year.

The former RAW General Manager has often criticized Tony for not putting out a good product amid the lack of numbers. He has now said that it is only a matter of time before he hands over the creative control to former WWE writer, Jennifer Pepperman.

Bischoff was speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast when he said:

"It's just a matter of time before Tony is going to have to make a change. He's got unlimited financial resources. That's a big part of it. But he's got the human resources right there under his nose — Jen Pepperman."

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will ever hand over AEW's creative control to someone else.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback