Tony Khan needs to pass creative control to major name, says Eric Bischoff: "Just a matter of time"

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff suggested Tony Khan should give creative control to a prominent name. Bischoff also explained why it would be a good decision.

Tony Khan has had complete creative control of All Elite Wrestling along with being the President of the promotion for years now. Although Khan is often praised for booking great pay-per-views, he is also criticized for the way he books the TV shows. Meanwhile, Eric Bischoff suggested Tony give creative control to a major name in question, Jennifer Pepperman.

Bischoff suggested that Khan should step down as the head of creative and appoint the former WWE writer, Jennifer Pepperman. Jennifer made her move to AEW earlier this year after her departure from the Stamford-based promotion. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff stated:

"It's just a matter of time before Tony is going to have to make a change. He's got unlimited financial resources. That's a big part of it. But he's got the human resources right there under his nose — Jen Pepperman."

Bischoff further suggested Tony to let Pepperman build a new creative system:

"If he gets that renewal, and it's the same product that continues to lose [its] audience, it's just a matter of time. He's got Jen. If I was Tony, I would sit down with Jen Pepperman today, before the sun goes down, and say, 'Jen, I want you to build the new AEW creative system.'" [H/T WrestlingINC]

Eric Bischoff urged Tony Khan to run in another direction

Eric Bischoff also suggested the AEW President, Tony Khan should focus on the things he does well and run from things he doesn't have experience in. Bischoff stated the following:

"Focus on the things you do well, Tony. Run in the other direction from things that you are not good at, that you don't have experience in, that you don't have an instinct for. It's okay. It doesn't make you a bad person." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Only time will tell if Khan will listen to the advice from Eric Bischoff and make some changes.

Do you think Tony should step down as the head of creative? Sound off using the discuss button.

