"The whole thing was underwhelming" - WCW legend on why CM Punk vs. MJF was a rating failure for AEW Dynamite 

Konnan recently shared his take on why AEW Dynamite registered disappointing ratings for last Wednesday night's show, which was headlined by the much-anticipated CM Punk vs. MJF clash.

All Elite Wrestling's flagship show drew 954,000 viewers, the lowest since the show moved to the TBS network in early January.

Plus, in the all-important 18-49 demographic, the episode drew a rating of 0.35, the lowest number since December 2021's special show, Winter is Coming.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

954,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.35 (456,000)



Lowest total and 18-49 viewership since December 15.



Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin it 100', Konnan stated that the below-par rating could be due to MJF and CM Punk's match being too long. The WCW veteran added that though the bout was great, the length possibly led to "fan fatigue," resulting in viewers tuning out.

Furthermore, Konnan also feels that the whole feud was "underwhelming," which also likely played a role in the disappointing viewership.

"They had a great match, let me say this, and it was too f***ng long. AEW thinks longer is better. Bro, people get tired, you gotta consider fan fatigue, you know, at home and in the live arena. It's real. It was a great match, but it was too long. They took too long to give people the match. It was underwhelming, the whole thing was underwhelming to me, and yesterday's rating might have proved it," said Konnan. (timestamp: 02:26-03:03)

Could AEW bounce back with a better number this week?

Though last week's ratings are worrisome, AEW can expect much better numbers for this Wednesday's Dynamite.

Following Friday night's Rampage, Tony Khan announced that a "free agent" would make his debut for the company on Dynamite and compete against Isiah Kassidy.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Isiah vs ? on With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/298rzWyfe6

Since then, the wrestling world has been abuzz, wondering who could be All Elite Wrestling's next big signing. As such, a major upswing in ratings could be expected, possibly breaching the million mark once again.

Do you agree with Konnan's assessment of why Dynamite drew poor numbers last week? Sound off in the comments section below.

