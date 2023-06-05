Konnan explains how AEW stopped WWE's monopoly in pro wrestling (Exclusive)

AEW has been competing with WWE since its inception in 2019, and many believe it's the official alternative. Konnan recently took it a step further and claimed the promotion has taken WWE's monopoly away.

From the moment that AEW first opened its doors in 2019 with prominent names like Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes, it immediately began to be compared to WWE. Since then, many have considered it the official competition, leading to many skirmishes between their respective fans.

Speaking to Bill Apter during his exclusive Sportskeeda interview, Konnan listed everything he believes AEW brings to the table.

“[AEW’s] side is that it’s another promotion for people to get work, they just sold 60 000 tickets plus in London, that’s not easy to do. They got a lotta stars on a really strong network, they’re giving a lot people work, including veterans; a lot of veterans backstage and some of them even on screen, I like that.” [00:37 onward]

Konnan also noted that All Elite Wrestling has ended WWE's monopoly on the wrestling business.

"When you have a monopoly, bro, it’s easy to do whatever you want. ‘Cause when you don’t have any options, you have no power in this business." [00:57 onward]

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will be able to build the legacy of his promotion to the point where it someday truly rivals WWE.

Konnan believes that Jim Ross might hate working for AEW

Recently, JR has been making quite a few blunders during his live color commentating or even outright criticizing the conclusions. Due to this, some fans believe he's either going rogue or simply being affected by his age.

During an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan speculated how the drop in quality could be because Ross is simply unhappy.

"You know what I think, that he grew up in the WWE which is a whole different ball game and all so it's almost like a guy that maybe I don't know. All his life, you know he worked for the New York Yankees as a leading commentator and now he's in Double A commentating there and he's hating it." [13:15 - 13:35]

Has Jim Ross "quiet quit" because he's unhappy with the direction of All Elite Wrestling, or has he simply just lost his touch because of old age? Unfortunately, in more ways than one, only time will tell.

