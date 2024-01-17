Konnan feels 2-time WWE Universal Champion being revealed as The Devil was never on the cards

Recently, Konnan was asked to give his opinion on a different outcome of AEW's Devil storyline and having WWE icon Goldberg as the man behind the mask instead.

Almost three weeks ago at Worlds End, Adam Cole revealed to the world that he was The Devil and the man who was making MJF's life miserable. This revelation came three months after the initial appearance of the man in the mask.

On Keepin' It 100, Konnan talked about the entire storyline and how he felt that this was dragged out for too long. He talked about how he thought they were doing this due to Adam Cole's real-life injury. Instead, the veteran believed they should have changed The Devil to someone else.

"And almost, you know what it feels like to me in a way, Disco? It's almost like they made it up along the way, you know. And st the end, when they saw he [Cole] wasn't ready, they should have swerved it to somebody else who made more sense." [2:16-2:29]

Konnan also felt that a lot of context was needed for some of the characters in the storyline, as this branched to the earlier points of their careers that most fans may not know about.

He quickly brushed on the topic of Goldberg and believed that the WWE Hall of Famer feuding with MJF would never have happened.

"And the worst part is, if you don't know the history between him [Adam Cole] and those other two guys [The Kingdom], which I really don't...they haven't done anything to come off as stars. And the only guy really there is Wardlow. It's very weird. And by the way, no way they're gonna do a Goldberg vs. MJF." [3:04-3:27]

Reports on whether WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg could go to AEW

Recently, the topic of Goldberg heading to AEW was alsdiscussedut by Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select's Q&A Podcast. He was asked if there was still a possibility that the WWE icon could appear there.

He addressed the question and said that despite rumors, he'd always be told that there were no immediate plans for Goldberg, but they never closed the door to the idea.

"So its funny 'cause there have been AEW rumors here and there about Goldberg, and everytime I'd ask, I'd just be told, 'Well not right now, not right now.' Definitely didn't close the door on it, but he's not getting any younger."

It remains to be seen whether the WWE Hall of Famer makes his way to AEW. Seeing as 2024 is said to be the year Tony Khan will be active in free agency, Goldberg could be an option.

Would you want the two-time WWE Universal Champion in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give Sportskeeda an H/T for the transcription when using quotes from the first half of this article.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here