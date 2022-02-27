"Some of it has to do with creative" - Konnan gives possible reason behind former WWE Superstar's AEW departure

Cody and Brandi Rhodes' shocking departure from AEW has left fans baffled and wondering what caused the couple to exit from the promotion they helped create. Since the news broke, several unpopular theories have arisen from news outlets shedding light on the matter.

One such rumor is the alleged fallout between Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes. The latter was reportedly unhappy over losing significant creative power backstage.

On that front, Konnan has previously shared the same belief. He recently spoke about the departure in detail on his Keepin It 100 podcast. The WCW veteran believes creative differences could have been the reason why The American Nightmare and his wife decided to leave their comfort zone:

"It's weird to me because, first of all, you're the EVP. You've got two reality shows. You can do whatever you want, you're always gonna be protected. You always know you're gonna have a cushy job (..) You know, like he really had it made there. He really had a very comfortable. You gotta admire the guy that got out of his comfort zone, and I would think that some of it has to do with creative, maybe," Konnan said. [6:40 onwards]

You can check out the interview clip below:

While Cody received a "hero's farewell" from his coworkers on his way out, Dave Meltzer noted that some people within AEW celebrated the news of Cody and Brandi's exit. As of this writing, it is unknown if there's any credibility to this story.

Cody Rhodes could become the first former AEW employee to jump ship to WWE

CREEPS #WWE2K22 @MrCreepyBoss



Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins kinda writes itself in the long run.



Cody Rhodes is the Villain who honestly 100% believes he's the good guy.



Seth Rollins is the Hero who is convinced he's the bad guy.



#WrestleMania #WWE Honestly, not gonna lie...Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins kinda writes itself in the long run.Cody Rhodes is the Villain who honestly 100% believes he's the good guy.Seth Rollins is the Hero who is convinced he's the bad guy. #WWE RAW #WrestleMania 38 Honestly, not gonna lie...Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins kinda writes itself in the long run.Cody Rhodes is the Villain who honestly 100% believes he's the good guy.Seth Rollins is the Hero who is convinced he's the bad guy.#WrestleMania #WWE #WWERAW #WrestleMania38 https://t.co/YIrDcnQFTd

While Cody Rhodes' exit from AEW has become a thing of the past, rumors of his return to WWE have become the talk of the town. The 36-year-old star has reportedly held talks with the global juggernaut about potential return plans.

Vince McMahon appears to have invested heavily in the former TNT Champion and might bring him in for a marquee match at WrestleMania 38. Even if nothing is set in stone yet, the said rumors have created a massive stir among the WWE universe.

What do you make of Konnan's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

A wrestling veteran says a current AEW star would have been a great opponent for Roddy Piper here

Edited by Pratik Singh