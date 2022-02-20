"Creatively run NXT" - Wrestling legend on possible role WWE could have offered Cody Rhodes that led to his AEW departure

Konnan recently rationalized a possible scenario that could have forced Cody Rhodes to leave AEW.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes' shocking departure from All Elite Wrestling has left fans and veterans wondering what went down between Tony Khan and the former EVP. The American Nightmare was one of the brains behind AEW's creation and envisioned helping the company reach higher heights.

While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan noted there is more to the story between Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan than rumors suggest in actuality.

The WCW veteran said the 36-year-old might have wanted to negotiate a new contract since his entire family inked their reality show and have a powerful position on the roster. Konnan feels either creative issues or pay raises could have influenced Cody's decision.

Moreover, the veteran hypothetically said WWE may have benefitted from the entire situation and reached out to their former employee by offering him a chance to run NXT creatively on his own:

"You could have sat down with Tony Khan and come to an agreement. You're an EVP. You got a reality show. Your wife's got a job. You're kind of set for life, really. I mean, why would you make waves. So it had to be something either creatively or cash, or what if WWE told him, "Alright, you're not happy over there creatively," I'll let you creatively run NXT or help me create. I don't know, maybe he's giving him a creative position over there," Konnan said.

Since the former TNT Champion's departure, multiple rumors have shed light on the matter, suggesting that Cody Rhodes was unhappy over losing considerable backstage power.

Others have suggested that some people within the AEW locker room were happy with the pair leaving the promotion. While it is unknown if there's any truth to these hearsays, more skeletons are likely to tumble out of the closet once Cody Rhodes opens up about his shocking exit.

Cody Rhodes could return to WWE on the road to WrestleMania 38

Given the rumors swirling after his unexpected AEW departure, Cody could soon find a wrestling home in WWE.

Interestingly enough, fans expected The American Nightmare to return at the recently concluded Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. However, the rumor ended up becoming mere talk.

With WrestleMania 38 right around the corner, the former AEW star's return to WWE could create a lot of buzz heading into the grandest stage of them all this year.

