"Who the f**k is gonna remember that" – Konnan on recent AEW match being compared to a WWE classic

Former WCW star Konnan gave his two cents about the AEW match between Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, where the stars copied some spots from Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart at WrestleMania X.

The FTR members faced off in the qualifying round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on the April 27 episode of AEW Dynamite. They mimicked some spots from the 'Mania X match, such as back-and-forth armdrags, the missed splash from the top turnbuckle by Owen, which Dax did, and the Strong Irish Whip to the turnbuckle by Bret, which Cash did.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the WCW legend said the FTR singles match didn't immediately remind him of the 'Mania X bout. He added that he had no problem with the match as the two paid tribute to the Hart brothers:

"I saw the Harwood-Wheeler match and I'd not once did I think 'wow' that reminds me of Bret Hart and Owen Hart. Bro, that was Wrestlemania 10. Who the f**k is gonna remember that? And, anyway it's kind of like an homage, yeah, I have no problem." (from 1:09 to 1:27)

Harwood defeated Wheeler with an inside cradle to advance to the tournament's quarterfinals, only to lose against Adam Cole last week on Dynamite.

Konnan thinks WWE is making more money than AEW despite differences in match quality

During the same podcast episode, the former WCW star noted that while AEW has a good wrestling quality over WWE, the latter is still racking up lots of money. He said casual fans don't care about the quality of the match, only the hardcore ones do:

"And it's almost like WWE for everybody that says 'oh yeah the wrestling isn't as good as AEW,' look at how much money. Go look how much money they're making compared to AEW, they are blowing them away, okay. People dont give a f**k about match quality, only the hardcores." (from 2:20 to 2:36)

It will be interesting to see if AEW decides to copy other previous spots from select matches in WWE and other promotions moving forward.

