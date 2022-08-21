"That got him heat" - Konnan holds top star's wife responsible for destroying his AEW career

Former WCW United States Champion Konnan has weighed in with a potential reason as to why Brian Cage hasn't been used on AEW TV in almost a year.

Cage last wrestled on AEW TV back in October 2021, where he lost a street fight against former Team Taz stablemate Ricky Starks, and has since only been used as part of the Ring of Honor roster.

The former Lucha Underground star had a lot of momentum in All Elite Wrestling, especially during the pandemic era. He had a dominant run with the FTW Championship and had even challenged Jon Moxley for the World Championship.

Speaking on the latest edition of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast with good friend Disco Inferno, Konnan spoke as to why he thought Cage wasn't getting used, and put it down to his wife, Melissa Santos.

"I think it’s because of his wife getting on f**king Twitter and bashing the company and them telling him ‘hey control her’ and he didn’t or he couldn’t and I think that got him heat.” [1:30-1:39].

The former WCW star was then asked why other people's wives and husbands don't get their other halves in trouble, with Konnan stating that it certainly is a double standard.

“It is a double-standard, but double-standards, and as Arn Anderson so beautifully said ‘triple-standards are always invoked.’ Just like that plane ride from hell [episode of Dark Side of the Ring], why didn’t they do anything to Ric Flair? Because Jim Ross said on the thing, ‘he’s a made guy.’ There are double standards, and Brian Cage is a victim of it, and the guy’s a f**king star, a stud, people like him he’s over and it’s a shame they don’t use him right." [1:42-2:13]

Brian Cage has made one appearance on AEW TV in 2022

Despite not wrestling on AEW TV for ten months, Brian Cage has still made an appearance on TV this year.

Cage accompanied Jonathan Gresham to the ring for his ROH World Championship match against Lee Moriarty along with Tully Blanchard the Gates of Agony.

Sadly for Cage fans, this has been his only appearance on AEW TV so far in 2022, seemingly with no plans to use him in the upcoming future.

