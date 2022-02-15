"They're overdoing it" - WCW legend lashes out at Bryan Danielson-Jon Moxley's potential alliance in AEW 

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on the teased alliance between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in AEW.

Upon Moxley's return to All Elite Wrestling, the promotion teased a blockbuster feud for him with The American Dragon. However, as it turned out, when the two performers finally came face to face, instead of issuing a challenge, Danielson pitched the idea of him and Mox working together.

The former WWE Champion stated that they could get guys like Wheeler Yuta, Lee Moriarty, and Daniel Garcia under their wing and groom them.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin It 100,' Konnan argued that it makes little sense to have another faction in AEW.

He explained that instead of putting several mid-card guys into a stable with high-profile names like Danielson and Jon Moxley, AEW should focus on pushing just a handful of performers at a time.

"They [AEW] just think let's put Luchasaurus and the other guy (Jungle Boy) with Christian, let's put Private Party with Matt Hardy. Okay, that's not enough, and I'm going to give you the problem, this is the problem in a nutshell. There's so much to this WCW, we aren't going to be like them and hold people back. They're overdoing it, you cannot push 50 mid-carders at the same time, and that's what they are trying to do. They are not gonna get the rub simultaneously. You gotta get a couple of guys, focus on them, get them over." said Konnan [1:16 - 1:58]

Jon Moxley hasn't yet accepted Bryan Danielson's offer

Though Danielson's offer was quite intriguing, a performer like Jon Moxley, who rarely gets manipulated or influenced by others, is unlikely to accept it. It still seems like this would culminate in a match between Mox and Bryan Danielson at Revolution 2022, marking the first time they ever wrestle in AEW.

It's worth noting that Moxley vs. Danielson was initially planned as the finals for the World Title Eliminator Tournament for Full Gear 2021. However, the former AEW Champion went on a hiatus from wrestling just weeks before the show, resulting in the company altering its plans.

Do you agree with Konnan's assessment of Moxley and Bryan Danielson's potential faction in AEW?

Sound off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide credit to 'Keepin It 100' and a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Debottam Saha