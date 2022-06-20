Konnan thinks AEW World Champion CM Punk is better than top WWE Superstar

WCW legend Konnan recently compared CM Punk with Bianca Belair, picking the AEW World Champion over the reigning RAW Women's Champion.

Both The Straight Edge Superstar and The EST of WWE are two of the biggest stars in wrestling today, sitting firmly at the top in their respective promotions. While Punk is amidst a career renaissance post his shocking return to wrestling in 2021, Belair has risen to the top in no time in the global juggernaut.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin It' 100, Konnan shared his opinion on who was better among the two performers. The wrestling legend stated that though CM Punk has gotten "stale" of late, it was still premature to say that Bianca Belair was a better overall talent than him.

"She's not a combat fighter. This is wrestling, so we have different rules and a different universe. You know I think CM Punk has gotten a little stale, but I'll still pick him over her [Bianca Belair]. It's still too early to say she's better than him." (From 1:52 - 2:06)

CM Punk is currently recuperating from major injuries

The Second City Saint's AEW World Championship triumph at Double or Nothing 2022 was one of the year's most memorable moments. However, just a few days later, CM Punk revealed that he was working injured and taking a much-needed sabbatical from All Elite Wrestling to recover fully.

Though The Straight Edge Superstar hasn't relinquished the AEW World Title, the promotion would crown the interim champion at the pay-per-view, Forbidden Door. Jon Moxley and NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi would square off in a dream match for the title at the June 26th show.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I can't comment on his return timetable. I'm very hopeful and optimistic though, and his surgery was successful, and he'll be back.



I don't want to put an exact date on it and put any expectations on him.”



- Tony Khan on CM Punk

(via comicbook) “I can't comment on his return timetable. I'm very hopeful and optimistic though, and his surgery was successful, and he'll be back. I don't want to put an exact date on it and put any expectations on him.”- Tony Khan on CM Punk(via comicbook) https://t.co/iGONYP1P7h

With Moxley being the favorite to win, this could set up the highly-anticipated match between him and The Straight Edge Superstar, once he returns, to crown the Undisputed AEW World Champion.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Keepin It' 100 and provide a transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

