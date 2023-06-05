Konnan points out the biggest issue in AEW (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Konnan has highlighted what he thinks is the biggest issue with All Elite Wrestling in 2023. According to the former WCW star, AEW's roster is too big.

AEW President Tony Khan has gathered one of the most talented rosters ever since All Elite Wrestling opened its doors in 2019. However, it has seemingly become a struggle for the creative team to book many high-profile names in prominent roles.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Konnan was asked what he thinks AEW could improve on, and this is what the veteran had to say:

"They have so many people they don't know what to do with them. It feels like a lot of the shows it's ten pounds of stuff put into a five-pound bag. They're trying to get too many people on TV and you're not going to be able to get all those guys over at the same time."

Konnan advised the promotion to focus on pushing a limited number of stars in a significant spot:

"Just pull back on the guys that you need to get over and spend time on them. But they want to try and make everybody happy and get as many people on TV it seems like to me, and that seems to be a big problem because in the main event from this last show, I felt very rushed. I think the reason it was rushed was because they had so many segments or a segment went long." [1:15 - 2:00]

You can watch the conversation between Bill Apter and Konnan right here:

Konnan believes a major AEW star might have heat backstage

One of the most shocking moments of the 2023 Double or Nothing pay-per-view was the return of Kris Statlander. She became the one in 60-1 when she defeated Jade Cargill for the AEW TBS Championship.

Cargill's first loss in AEW took a lot of people by surprise, including Konnan. The WCW veteran speculated on his Keepin' It 100 podcast that Cargill might have heat backstage, considering the abrupt end to her title reign.

The veteran elaborated on his point by saying the former TBS Champion's loss might be a simple case of AEW trying to make Statlander look dominant while Cargill takes some time off.

Do you agree with the former WCW star? Let us know in the comments section below.

