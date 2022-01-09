WCW veteran points out major mistake AEW made with Bryan Danielson vs Hangman Page II

Konnan recently shared his thoughts on the AEW World Championship rematch between Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page. The match was the main attraction on the TBS debut of AEW Dynamite.

Hangman Page retained the AEW title after 35 minutes, enduring Bryan's signature Buzaiko knee, Gotch-style Piledriver and LeBell Lock. Page ultimately hit his foe with a sole Buckshot Lariat for the win.

The pair previously met in a bout for the world title at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming. However, a stalemate was declared after sixty minutes. Paul Wight, Mark Henry and Jerry Lynn sat ringside as judges to ensure the match had a winner.

Speaking on the Keepin it 100 Podcast, Konnan stated that he believes there wasn't enough of a build prior to the match. The WCW veteran explained that it sticks out that AEW makes use of less video packages than WWE. He also highlighted the additional time given to Malakai Black, which was time that could've been used to promote the title bout.

" One thing that sticks out to me, (...) they have no packages, like that show should have started off with what happened last week, and the last match they had together, they should have built it up with a real good package like WWE does. (...) They spent more time on Malakai Black and Brian Pillman... (...) when I know theres going to be a good match, and I knew it was going to be good. It was actually better than I expected, I actually thought this match was great."

Konnan expressed that he thoroughly enjoyed the match, even saying that it exceeded his expectations.

AEW crowned two new champions following Danielson-Page

Elsewhere on the card, Jade Cargill and Ruby Soho collided in the final of the TBS Tournament to be crowned the inaugural TBS Champion. Soho failed in her second attempt at championship gold since joining AEW, with Cargill cementing herself as the first woman in history to hold the title.

Also Read Article Continues below

The main event saw the Lucha Brothers defend their tag titles against AEW pillar Jungle Boy and his Jurassic Express partner Luchasaurus. A horrific injury to Fenix marred the conclusion of the match, where the Lucha Brothers were shockingly unseated as champions. A table spot saw Fenix's arm contorted in an unnatural direction, with there being immediate fears of a break. However, it has since been revealed as a dislocation with a short recovery period.

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks Alberto Del Rio would be a good get for AEW. Click here for details

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy Danielson vs Page II? Yes No 9 votes so far