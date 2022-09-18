"They are missing the boat on that" - Konnan questions former champion's booking in recent feud against promising AEW star

Konnan criticized former FTW Champion Ricky Starks' booking in his ongoing rivalry with fellow AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs.

Starks and Hobbs parted ways on the July 27th edition of AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen after the Absolute One was betrayed by Powerhouse following his FTW Title loss to HOOK.

Over the next few weeks, Starks was on the receiving end of Hobbs' newfound wrath. Their tension came to a head at All Out, with the latter quickly dismissing the former after just five minutes.

During an episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan was critical of how Starks was booked during the September 4th pay-per-view. The former WCW star then suggested a couple of ideas to further garner interest in the ongoing rivalry between the former Team Taz members.

"Well, I wouldn't book him [Ricky Starks] like they booked him on the pay-per-view. I would have had maybe [Powerhouse] Hobbs go in there with him, have a real good grudge fight around the place. Have a non-finish, have another fight where they f**king... you know, go at it again, maybe in a table, ladders and chairs match. There's a lot you could do," Konnan said. [from 1:11 - 1:29]

Konnan also expressed his confusion as to why AEW wasn't capitalizing on the star power of the 32-year old.

"Ricky Starks is charismatic, good looking, great body, can wrestle, he's a star. He dresses like a star, he acts like a star. How they are missing the boat on that, I don't know and I like Hobbs a lot." [from 1:30 - 1:44]

Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Starks arrived from the crowd and brawled with Hobbs once again in the fall-out from his loss in Chicago.

Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs' beef is far from over in AEW

After his squash loss at All Out, Ricky Starks will definitely be out for revenge against his former tag-team partner, Powerhouse Hobbs.

Starks started his payback tour last Wednesday when he hit a microphone on Hobbs' head. Afterward, the big man was seemingly unfazed by the AEW star's actions and instead liked what he saw.

Since the two won't face each other anytime from now, especially at the Grand Slam event, the upcoming Full Gear in November might be the possible culmination of Starks' eventual revenge on Hobbs.

As their heated animosity continues, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead between the former Team Taz members as they look to outsmart each other even further.

