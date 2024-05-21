Konnan responds to accusations of lying about Tony Khan banning AEW stars from watching WWE Royal Rumble

AEW fans are defending the company and taking shots at Konnan following a recent claim about Tony Khan and WWE's Royal Rumble. However, the wrestling legend is firing back and exchanging harsh jabs.

Konnan recently discussed how Khan was upset over Dragon Lee signing with WWE in December 2022, right after he and Dralistico defeated AEW's FTR for the AAA Tag Team Championship. The WCW legend, who has a storied past with AAA and has been their Creative Director, recalled the AEW-ROH owner issuing an edict in an attempt to prevent any of his talents from watching the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, which featured the return of Cody Rhodes. The former All Elite EVP returned from a torn pec that night and won the match.

Konnan was bombarded with criticism from the All Elite fans this week, and the legend has fired back at several. One fan dismissed claims made by the 37-year veteran and included photos of Ricky Starks at the 2023 Rumble, and Dustin Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, as proof the former K-Dawg was not being honest. The fan also called him a "has been," but the former WCW United States Champion fired right back.

"Rather be a has been than a never been...I was there u weren't...I have nothing against AEW I was answering a ? but how are u going 2 tell his brother & best friend not to support, thats like telling Naomi & Bayley they couldnt support Monet," Konnan wrote.

One fan said Konnan has no reason to make the claim up, but another All Elite supporter replied and said he has "several reasons," but did not elaborate. However, the 60-year-old wrestling veteran fired back and dismissed two potential reasons - Tony Khan's working relationship with AAA rival CMLL, and wrestling legend wanting a job from Khan.

"let me guess cause Tony also works with CMLL....Wrong. Cause I want a job there...wrong... Cause u dont like me...probably. the laziest excuse and untrue reasons, it just cant be I didnt like the segment or match...We have put over matches and wrestlers but u never hear that...EVER," Konnan wrote.

Konnan has made three appearances for Khan. He was affiliated with former LAX partners each time - Dynamite on November 17, 2020, the Double or Nothing 2021 event, and the June 26, 2021 edition of Dynamite.

Tony Khan hypes AEW milestone anniversary

All Elite Wrestling was officially announced on February 7, 2019, and then its first event was held on May 25 of that year - the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The company is set to celebrate its fifth anniversary this week. The sixth annual Double or Nothing event will take place on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Tony Khan took to X to mark the milestone.

"This week is @AEW's 5 year anniversary! Thank you all who watch AEW! We're celebrating Sunday where it all began 5 years ago: #AEWDoN ppv @MGMGrand! But before DON, an exciting go-home Wednesday Night Dynamite tomorrow! Thanks to @TBSNetwork, we'll have an overrun TOMORROW!" Tony Khan wrote.

The company will tape this week's Dynamite and Rampage from Bakersfield, CA. They will then air Saturday's Collision from Las Vegas.