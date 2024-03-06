Tony Khan is hurting top AEW stars with his petty move involving major promotion, according to Konnan

WCW veteran Konnan recently discussed AEW President Tony Khan's collaboration with a major promotion and his true motivations. He talked about how, knowing Khan, this may be a petty reason.

Recently, the Jacksonville-based promotion has been involved with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), and the stars of both promotions have shared the ring on multiple shows.

On a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, a fan asked a question regarding the collaboration and how possible it was that this was done out of spite, as a shot to Konnan and the podcast for always saying negative things about AEW as he has been affiliated with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, the rival promotion of CMLL.

The veteran answered this by saying there was a real chance this was possible due to Tony Khan's pettiness. He claimed this would not hurt him but would hurt certain AEW luchadors affiliated with AAA, such as the Lucha Brothers.

"Knowing how sensitive he (Tony Khan) is and how petty he can be, I would not put it past him, you know. And it doesn't hurt me, bro, we're gonna continue to do us, and at the end of the day, you work with people that wanna work with you, and if not, you just keep on moving. And like that CMLL thing that he's doing where you have the CMLL guys, that doesn't hurt me at all; you're only hurting Pentagon, who has been there from the very beginning, and his brother (Rey Fenix) and all the guys who are hard workers and are out there you know, not hurting me." [2:11-2:44]

Are AAA-affiliated stars allowed to work with CMLL stars in AEW?

A few weeks ago, a report came in saying that stars from AAA were not allowed to work shows where the CMLL luchadors were featured.

Over the past month or so, AEW has featured many CMLL stars on their shows. This reportedly left several names on the roster frustrated.

Eventually, this was debunked, as they were not banned from working on the same show, but the wrestlers from both luchador promotions were only not allowed to work directly with one another or in the same storyline.

In the end, everything going on between Konnan and Tony Khan is purely speculation, and it remains to be seen whether there are any further problems between the stars of CMLL and those affiliated with AAA moving forward.

