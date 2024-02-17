Rumor killer on Tony Khan's AEW accepting major promotion's controversial demands

Sources within AEW have debunked certain misunderstandings regarding their partnership with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL). This was to combat certain reports saying it was prohibited from working with certain stars.

A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter discussed a condition that CMLL gave Tony Khan regarding possible crossover appearances with rival Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA) promotion. Dave Meltzer revealed that CMLL did not allow its stars to appear on shows where stars associated with AAA were featured. It was reported that the AEW President accepted this arrangement.

A report from Fightful Select has now revealed that this was false. The new report cited certain instances where this condition was not followed, such as when Komander had a match during the episode of Dynamite in which the CMLL stars made their first appearance.

The report then clarified that what was true was that none of the CMLL stars could be booked in angles or matches against AAA stars.

Expand Tweet

AEW stars set to appear at CMLL event

After a couple of weeks of having CMLL stars appear in Tony Khan's AEW, it seems that a few All Elite stars will be heading to Arena Mexico for an appearance on the Lucha promotion.

One of the matches that will be featured will include another grudge match, which now consists of the full force of the Blackpool Combat Club and the top luchadors of CMLL.

This comes after Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli teased the intention of invading Arena Mexico and taking the fight to them.

Expand Tweet

With the BCC getting the upper hand in all of its matches in its home territory, could a different scene be seen when they make their way to Mexico and are at a crowd disadvantage? Only time will tell.

How do you feel about this rivalry? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE