Former WWE star says he can't work with NJPW; WCW legend Konnan responds

Former WCW star Konnan responded to AEW's Andrade El Idolo after the latter claimed he couldn't work for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) due to his affiliation with CMLL and AAA.

El Idolo is one of many AEW stars excited at the prospect of performing at Forbidden Door on June 26. It'll be the first joint event hosted by AEW and NJPW.

However, Andrade tweeted his frustrations that due to the long-standing rivalry between the top two promotions in Mexico, CMLL and AAA, he's unable to work with NJPW for the foreseeable future.

“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo 🏼 I can't work with NJPW, thanks CMLL and AAA I can't work with NJPW, thanks CMLL and AAA 👍🏼 https://t.co/duCBuQMouc

CMLL currently has a working relationship with NJPW and is competing with AAA, the company Andrade regularly performs for in Mexico. It means wrestlers affiliated with AAA cannot work with NJPW as it technically means working for the competition.

After hearing this, Konnan denied the claim made by Andrade, saying AAA has nothing to do with NJPW or CMLL.

Konnan @Konnan5150 @AndradeElIdolo We have nothing to do with NJ or. CMLL arcane decisions @AndradeElIdolo We have nothing to do with NJ or. CMLL arcane decisions

Will Andrade appear at the upcoming event on June 26? Only time will tell.

Konnan is no stranger to working at cross-promotional events

While today's fans might be alien to the idea of two huge promotions working together, it has been commonplace for decades. Konnan knows all about this, having worked at several high-profile cross-promotional events.

One of the most high-profile was the main event of the When Worlds Collide event in November 1994, a joint event between WCW, AAA & the International Wrestling Council. The event was a huge success and a revolutionary moment in American wrestling.

121875®️ @121875Raywwe1 27 Years Ago Today At WCW/AAA When Worlds Collide @Konnan5150 Faced Off Against Perro Aguayo 27 Years Ago Today At WCW/AAA When Worlds Collide @Konnan5150 Faced Off Against Perro Aguayo https://t.co/xBbXAMny9s

Another came nearly two years later as Konnan fought Bam Bam Bigelow and Chris Jericho at the World Wrestling Peace Festival in 1996.

The event, hosted by Japanese icon Antonio Inoki, held matches between wrestlers from companies all over the world, including WCW, NJPW, and the NWA. It was also one of the few occasions where CMLL and AAA put their differences aside to work together for the good of a show.

AEW and NJPW's show is fast approaching. The hype around the event is high, but will it live up to it? Stay tuned to AEW and NJPW to see the action play out.

