WCW legend reveals backstage details on Ric Flair's first post WWE appearance

Former WCW star Konnan recently revealed how Ric Flair's appearance at TripleMania XXIX came to fruition.

Speaking on Keepin It 100 podcast, wrestling legend Konnan stated that Andrade El Idolo told him about Ric Flair's willingness to appear as a guest for his match against Kenny Omega. Hearing this, Konnan pitched the idea of putting The Nature Boy as Andrade's manager:

“Like I always said, one of life’s tragedies is we get old too soon and wise too late. I think when I was young, I wasn’t the humblest cat in the world either. To me, it was a no-brainer. Originally we were going to bring up Andrade with this Mexican singer that’s mega popular and then that fell through. He had told me that maybe Ric was going to come with him to the show but as a guest just to watch it. That’s when I first thought, ‘If he’s coming in as a guest, why doesn’t he just be your second?’ He asked him and he said, ‘Yea.’ That was it. He was just going to be his second,” Konnan said.

Kenny Omega and Ric Flair in the same ring — in Mexico. Pro wrestling in 2021 is absolutely insane #Triplemania pic.twitter.com/18DcTtDZeT — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 15, 2021

WCW legend Konnan also revealed the reason behind Charlotte Flair's presence at the show, stating that the WWE female star wants to be out there to support her family:

“I’m telling you the truth. She was there to be there with her man in a big moment in his life, and with her dad,”Konnan revealed.

The first-ever bout between Kenny Omega and Andrade El Idolo was an instant classic as it featured a cameo appearance from Ric Flair in the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer delivered a few chops to The Cleaner and put Konnan in his signature figure four lock in the middle of the ring.

When you have #POWER you can do whatever you choose to do.@AndradeElIdolo and @RicFlairNatrBoy together in #TriplemaniaXXIX has the world talking and wondering what is next.@KennyOmegamanX you cheated to retain the @luchalibreaaa championship.



This is not over. pic.twitter.com/yTpMRXSkzd — IdolosAssistant (@IdolosAssistant) August 15, 2021

Andrade may have come up short to win the AAA Mega Championship, but he will be grateful to have shared the ring with the legendary Ric Flair.

Ric Flair could be on his way to AEW

Ric Flair is keen on pursuing his passion for wrestling!

If Ric Flair's appearance with AEW star Andrade El Idolo is anything to go by, then the WWE Hall of Famer could be gearing up for a stint with Tony Khan's promotion.

Multiple recent reports have suggested that Ric Flair's deal with AEW seems to be 'locked.' It is worth noting that Ric Flair doesn't have a non-compete clause and is eligible to appear in any wrestling promotion.

