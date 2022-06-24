"They're very sensitive to criticism" - Konnan savagely responds to WWE legend calling out top AEW star for lacking muscular body

Konnan recently shared his thoughts on Booker T receiving massive social media backlash over his notorious remarks about AEW star Adam Cole's injury.

A week ago, the six-time world champion stated during his podcast that Cole should put on some weight to avoid risking potential injuries in the future. His statement surfaced off the back of the 32-year-old's recent labrum injury that put him on the shelf for weeks. Booker T's comments caused a stir on Twitter, with fans immensely criticizing the veteran.

Even renowned names like Renee Paquette, Eddie Kingston, and Hangman Page seemingly accused the veteran of body-shaming Adam Cole without using his name.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan backed Booker T's statement and noted that it wasn't body-shaming:

"Maybe listen, learn. Instead of thinking, we're trying to be relevant. Nobody's trying to be relevant. We run a podcast, and we Keepin' It 100, You know? And so it's very lazy, you know, and disingenuous at best, and yes, there may be some older guys that have lost touch, and they don't really know what's going on. We won't name names, but I'm still in the business (..) I have a job, and so if I say, hey, you know, maybe you need to hit the weights. That's not body shaming," Konnan said. (2:20)

The WCW veteran believes today's younger generation is "very sensitive" to criticism." Konnan added that wrestlers should follow the veterans' advice because of their years of experience in the industry:

"But anyways. I just think they're very sensitive to criticism. There's a reason why they're called, you know, the snowflake generation (..) But if a veteran who's been in the business knows what he's talking about, and he isn't saying it with all malice (..) Maybe listen and go, hey, maybe he's right instead of trying to tune everybody out," he added. (3:00)

Adam Cole will return to action at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

The upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door just got bigger with Kazuchika Okada's shocking debut on the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite this week.

The Rainmaker saved Hangman Page from a brutal assault at the hands of Adam Cole and Jay White. Following a massive confrontation between the four stars, the company announced a blockbuster match for this Sunday.

White will put his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the line in a four-way match featuring Cole, Okada, and Page.

Apparently, there will be some temporary alliances heading into the match. But come Sunday, it will be every man for himself .

Given the inclusion of high-profile names in the bout, fans are certain to witness a potential show-stealer on June 26.

