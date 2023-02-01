Konnan says 26-year-old star won't get buried if he leaves AEW for WWE

WCW legend Konnan has weighed in with his thoughts on whether one of AEW's top stars will get buried if he chooses to jump ship to WWE in the future.

The star in question is current AEW World Champion MJF, who has made it very clear in the past that he is not only a fan of WWE but also of the likes of Triple H and Roman Reigns.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has only wrestled one match since winning the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at Full Gear 2022 but is facing the possibility of having to face Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match at the Revolution Pay-Per-View on March 5th.

But if MJF chose to leave All Elite Wrestling in the future, how would he fare in WWE? Speaking on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan was asked whether Friedman would get buried due to his size. Here's what he had to say:

“This guy is saying that he doesn’t think MJF would get a push in WWE because of his size, I think you’re wrong and look at somebody like Roddy Piper.” [2:09-2:22]

The AEW World Champion has been compared to Roddy Piper on numerous occasions, with the "Hot Rod" going down as one of the most influential superstars in WWE history.

Will MJF pick AEW or WWE when his contract expires?

While All Elite Wrestling's stories in 2022 ended up becoming rather scattershot due to injuries and backstage turmoil, there is one major narrative set to run all the way through 2023: Who will dethrone MJF?

The AEW World Champion has made it common knowledge at this point that his contract with All Elite Wrestling expires at the end of the year, and is more than happy to play both of wrestling's top promotions against each other in order to get the best deal for himself.

Friedman has already named his contract situation the "Bidding War of 2024," and has made it clear that he doesn't really care who he works for, as long as he gets paid what he thinks he's worth. As we have all come to know, MJF thinks of himself as a generational talent and that his signature on the dotted line won't come cheap.

Do you think MJF will join WWE in 2024? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "Keepin' It 100" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes