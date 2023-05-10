Konnan says 3-time WWE champion needs to go away from AEW for some time

WCW legend Konnan feels as if a top AEW star might be overexposed in their current role, but to combat this, he feels like the star in question needs to go away for a while in order for fans to miss them.

On the May 3 episode of Dynamite, Saraya picked up a big win over Willow Nightingale as the feud between The Outcasts and the AEW originals continued to unfold.

The former WWE Divas Champion may have only wrestled six matches for All Elite Wrestling since her in-ring return at Full Gear in November 2022, but she has been featured on either Dynamite or Rampage virtually every week since she debuted for the company in September 2022.

*Uncle Howdy Hottie Hooper* HOOKsuke @Puto_Takagi Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, & Jamie Hayter setting up The Outcasts was clever but why weren't any of them watching Willow Nightingale's back during the match with Saraya? Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, & Jamie Hayter setting up The Outcasts was clever but why weren't any of them watching Willow Nightingale's back during the match with Saraya?

Speaking on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan stated that while he thought the match between Saraya and Willow was good and that The Outcasts have a good look, the English star needs to go away for a period of time if the fans want to be excited to see her again.

“First off, the match was okay and I love The Outcasts’ look and attitude. I’m not into this, it’s been going on forever and this isn’t any personal shots, [Saraya] she’s really over exposed. I would wish that they would injure her just so the people will miss her and she can come back." [9:35-9:55]

The Outcasts thought they had recruited Hikaru Shida to their group after the match, but the former AEW Women's Champion quickly turned on them and aligned with the AEW originals. This turn was done a little too quickly for Konnan's liking.

"[Hikaru] Shida’s turn was done so quick it didn’t resonate, nobody took time for anything to sink in. She came in, changed, changed again, spray paint, hugged everybody, bro take your time. You could have taken three minutes off that match at the top, put it here so they could have had more time to do what they were going to do." [9:56-10:21]

Konnan has questioned the direction of two AEW champions

The two top dogs in the AEW women's division currently are Jamie Hayter and Jade Cargill, who reign as the Women's World and TBS Champions, respectively.

However, Konnan is unclear as to what each of their directions are meant to be in All Elite Wrestling, with Hayter never defending her title and Jade not interacting with the rest of the division.

Here’s another thing, [Jamie] Hayter who I was campaigning to be champion, she never defends it. I don’t know, they just need different babyfaces and why does Jade [Cargill] never interact with any of these girls?” [10:22 - 10:35]

Unpaid Critic  @Unpaid__Critic AEW ruined Jamie Hayter's title reign.



They didn't let her break out from Britt Baker

And They cooled her off 🥶 AEW ruined Jamie Hayter's title reign. They didn't let her break out from Britt Baker And They cooled her off 🥶 https://t.co/teMdPeRWB9

Jamie Hayter last defended her title on the April 5th edition of Dynamite against Riho, while Jade Cargill recently extended her undefeated streak to 57-0 on the most recent edition of Rampage.

Do you agree with Konnan? Let us know in the comments section down below!

