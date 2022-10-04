"No charisma" - Wrestling veteran says there is no comparison between WWE Superstar Bayley and former AEW Women's Champion

Wrestling veteran Konnan savagely dismissed any comparisons between WWE Superstar Bayley and former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida.

Shida made her All Elite Wrestling debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019. She had a 372-day title reign in the company before eventually dropping the title to Dr. Britt Baker.

Meanwhile, Bayley has been one of the most decorated female superstars in WWE. She returned to the promotion at SummerSlam 2022 after being out of action for a year due to an injury. The Role Model is scheduled to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title in a Ladder Match at Extreme Rules.

On the latest edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, a fan asked a question about whether Bayley is a top star. They even called her the WWE version of Hikaru Shida. Konnan was not impressed with the comparison and gave a scathing response:

"Bro, comparing her to [Hikaru] Shida? Give me a break. I mean Shida is really, you know, really nothing happening there. No charisma," said Konnan. [1:04-1:13]

The wrestling legend added that while Bayley may not be as 'glamorous' as other top female Superstars in WWE, she is still presented in a better way than the AEW women's division:

"But at least she doesn't dress like the AEW, you know, Kmart anti-star look they got going over there." [1:27-1:34]

Konnan was not a fan of Saraya's promo on AEW Dynamite

While speaking on a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan criticized Saraya's segment on the Wednesday night show.

He felt that the promo went on for far too long and The Anti-Diva's presence on commentary was not necessary:

"Way too much Saraya, because afterwards, she was on commentary, no need for the lumberjacks, okay? And I’ve said this before, I think the star now is Hayter, and what do they do? They have Willow run her off, like really? She goes ‘I am the revolution’ that was really more like revolting.'"

Konnan also took a subtle shot at interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm for not being charismatic. He stated that she doesn't take "command of the ring." However, he did add that she is a good wrestler.

It is no secret that the women wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling have been underutilized for some time. But it will be interesting to see if Saraya's arrival does lead to a revolution for the division.

