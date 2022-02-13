"Underwhelming" - Konnan slams recent AEW debut

Konnan recently shared his honest thoughts on NJPW star Jay White's AEW debut, which went down on Dynamite this week.

The "Forbidden Door" was flung open by Tony Khan this past Wednesday night, which allowed the 29-year-old star to make a cameo appearance on the show. The Switchblade met former Bullet Club members Adam Cole and The Young Bucks backstage and helped them annihilate Roppongi Vice (Trent and Rocky Romero).

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan described Jay White's debut as "underwhelming." The WCW veteran believes Tony Khan is over-catering to his fanbase by bringing in lesser-known stars from other promotions:

" I thought Jay White was underwhelming," Konnan said. "And I always think that, you know, I brought this up yesterday to disco. I mean, there's nothing wrong with catering to your fans because those are your hardcore fans and you sponsor goodwill, but I think he over-caters to them," said Konnan. (01:35)

Konnan doesn't feel White's presence on AEW television appealed to a mainstream audience. The wrestling veteran said Khan is busier expanding his roster than utilizing the wrestlers he's signed in recent months:

"He forgets about the mainstream fans. He forgets about growing his audience, and he's more busy than keeping happy what's already there, which is gonna be there anyway, you know what I'm saying? And I thought White was very underwhelming." (01:52)

Konnan's point has been echoed by critics and even some fans of AEW, as several stars recently signed by the promotion appear to have been lost in the shuffle.

Jay White will make his in-ring debut on AEW Rampage next week

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Jay White will have his first match on AEW Rampage next week against Trent Beretta. Jay White will have his first match on AEW Rampage next week against Trent Beretta. https://t.co/bIF6fh9JrG

Jay White seems to have left the "Forbidden Door" wide open as he made his presence felt on Rampage this week. After The Young Bucks defeated Roppongi Vice, White emerged out of nowhere to hit Trent with his Blade Runner finishing maneuver.

Soon after his appearance on Friday night, the company announced The Bullet Club leader would make his in-ring debut against Trent Beretta on Rampage next week.

What do you make of Konnan's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

(If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Is Keith Lee like Dusty Rhodes? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. More details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to see Jay White in AEW? Yes No 0 votes so far